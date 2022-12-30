SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside TRL
|
Behind the story
Behind the story
Clarifies why and how a story was reported.

The Great 8: The top stories for 2022 on The Rink Live

Paying homage to Washington Capitals winger Alexander Ovechkin, who is chasing down the all-time NHL goal-scoring leader, here are the Great 8 stories each month during 2022.

images of hockey people
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
December 30, 2022 01:54 PM
Share

From stories on the ice and off the ice, here's some of our top stories this year on The Rink Live.

From mic'd up youth players to the NHL — our motto is "from the pee wees to the pros" — we've brought home every flavor from the rink: top personal accomplishments, team championships, delayed overtime finishes (who can forget Mankato?), news and stories that touch our hockey communities.

Enjoy taking a look back at 2022.

BEST OF JANUARY 2022
United States forward Jocelyne Lamoureux (17) scores past Canada goaltender Shannon Szabados (1) during the shootout in the women's ice hockey gold medal match during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre. Andrew Nelles / USA TODAY Sports
WCHA
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson to compete in NHL All-Star Game Skills challenge
The Grand Forks native and three-time Olympic medalist will participate in the Fountain Faceoff and the Accuracy Shooting competitions.
January 31, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
The Rink Live Podcast Episode 112 with Gigi Marvin
Inside TRL
Former Olympian Gigi Marvin discusses Hockey Day, being an NHL analyst -- Ep. 112
Former Gophers All-American played in three Olympic Games and was a standout for the University of Minnesota and Warroad High School. She is in her first full season of working as an analyst for hockey broadcasts on Bally Sports North.
January 26, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Players warm up on the outdoor rink at Hockey Day Minnesota 2022
Youth
Penalty shot insanity at Hockey Day Minnesota
There were no power plays for youth hockey teams during the day, only penalty shots.
January 25, 2022 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Jack LaFontaine warms up
NHL
LaFontaine's NHL debut with Carolina is memorable, in a forgettable way
Just five days after his final game as a Minnesota Gopher, goaltender Jack LaFontaine got his first taste of the National Hockey League, on a memorable night that he and his new Carolina Hurricanes teammates may want to forget.
January 14, 2022 01:10 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Brock Faber skating
BIG 10
Four Gophers named to Team USA for Winter Olympics
Current Gophers Brock Faber, Matthew Knies and Ben Meyers, and former Gopher defenseman Aaron Ness, have been named to the Team USA roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics and will look to bring the nation its first men's hockey gold medal since the 1980 Miracle on Ice.
January 13, 2022 08:13 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
SamNick.jpg
NCHC
SCSU seniors Sam Hentges, Nick Perbix named to US Olympic team
The forward and defenseman were among the selections announced Thursday. Hentges, who is from New Brighton, is a Minnesota Wild draft pick. Perbix, who is from Elk River, is a Tampa Bay Lightning draft pick.
January 13, 2022 05:48 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
St. Thomas vs Minnesota Gophers
BIG 10
At a small rink, a big new rivalry may have begun as Gophers and St. Thomas play exhibition
The first on-ice meeting between the Minnesota Gophers and the St. Thomas Tommies in nearly a century did not count in the standings, but with the potential to see the beginnings of a new neighborhood college hockey rivalry, the fans who packed a small rink in South St. Paul were delighted.
January 02, 2022 05:41 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
NHL: Winter Classic-St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild
NHL
After a long wait, Minnesota hockey fans relish their Winter Classic chance
The on-ice product, and the on-ice results, were less than Minnesota hockey fans hoped for, but when the State of Hockey finally got to host the NHL's marquee regular season event, the 2022 Winter Classic proved to be a celebration of the sport, even if the bitterly cold temperatures meant many fans didn't stick around until the bitter end.
January 01, 2022 10:32 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
BEST OF FEBRUARY 2022
022722.S.FF.Ghky.win
North Dakota Girls
In double OT thriller, Fargo North-South downs Fargo Davies for North Dakota title
North-South's Rylee Bartz scores both goals, including game-winner in double overtime.
February 26, 2022 10:13 PM
 · 
By  Carissa Wigginton
022722.s.ff.SpudsBoysHockey2.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Bentz nets hat trick to help Spuds advance to 22nd consecutive section championship game
Moorhead forward Harper Bentz had three goals as the Spuds skated past St. Michael-Albertville in the Minnesota Section 8AA semifinals.
February 26, 2022 09:36 PM
 · 
By  Eric Peterson
Minn.Ness.Faber.Meyers.Knies (1).JPG
BIG 10
Marathon 'round the world journey reunites Gophers' Olympians with their college teammates
There is a 15-hour time difference between State College, Pa., and Beijing, China. But the Minnesota Gophers’ three Olympic hockey players made the journey in less than 48 hours to play for their team versus Penn State last Saturday.
February 23, 2022 02:14 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
TITUSHL Newsletter Promo 2 (2).jpg
USHL
Today in the USHL with Kirsten Krull: Logan Cooley picks Minnesota, World Juniors to be replayed
In this episode, we talk to Jess Myers about Bob Motzko's squad getting a commitment from top prospect Logan Cooley, go over the week's highlights, and get Dave Starman's thoughts on the World Juniors be replayed in the summer.
February 23, 2022 11:25 AM
 · 
By  Kirsten Krull
BordsonCup.jpg
NCHC
UND equipment manager, Minnesota Duluth goalie lean on each other as they battle cancer
Since November, a bond has been formed between UND's Nate Bordson and Minnesota Duluth's Zach Stejskal, who are both fighting testicular cancer.
February 17, 2022 02:43 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
021622.S.BP.BSUWHKY Kerigan Dowhy post game celebration.jpg
WCHA
Kick and flick: Inside one of the wildest game-winners in Bemidji State women's hockey history
It took a no-look kick save and a quick-look shot to create a play worthy of the top spot on SportsCenter's Top 10.
February 15, 2022 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
Ice Hockey - Women's Prelim. Round - Group B - Czech Republic v Sweden
NCHC
SCSU's Klara Hymlarova, Jenniina Nylund score 1st Olympic goals
In this first Olympic Hockey Update, Rachel Herzog recaps how Hymlarova (Czech Republic), Nylund (Finland) fared in the opening week in Beijing. The schedule for watching men's, women's hockey games with SCSU athletes and a look at WCHA players participating in women's tournament also included
February 09, 2022 08:02 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Sandersonwmuseries.jpg
NCHC
Jake Sanderson clears COVID-19 protocol; UND defenseman headed to Olympics on Wednesday
The sophomore blue liner is unlikely to play in USA's opener, but will be available in short order.
February 08, 2022 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild
NHL
Meet the parents: Kirill Kaprizov’s mom and dad finally see him in Wild sweater
His parents Oleg and Natasha saw him in person last week when the Wild played the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
February 05, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
BEST OF MARCH 2022
Hastings.recruiting.class.image_
BIG 10
NCAA regionals off day draws mixed, but mostly positive, reviews in year one
The Gophers rested. The Wolverines played games. The Mavericks had almost too much rest. But all three won their regionals after college hockey added an off day this season for the first time.
March 30, 2022 03:18 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Mel-Pearson
BIG 10
COVID protocols may have kept Michigan squad together
In winning the Big Ten tournament this year and making a return trip to the Frozen Four for the first time since 2018, coach Mel Pearson admits seeing a few of the advantages that COVID might have brought their way.
March 30, 2022 11:36 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
010821.Heise
WCHA
Gophers' Heise tops Bulldogs' Hughes and Buckeyes' Jaques for 2022 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award
Minnesota Duluth's Gabbie Hughes and Ohio State's Sophie Jaques would have been the first winners from their school. Taylor Heise is the third from Minnesota to win the award.
March 26, 2022 11:52 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship - East Regional
NCHC
Commentary: For Jake Sanderson, this should have been one of the most memorable years of his hockey career
The Fighting Hawks superstar had World Juniors canceled and injuries that kept him out of the Olympic playoffs, the Penrose Cup-winning night and the NCAA tournament.
March 25, 2022 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
032322.S.BP.BSUMHKY MSU celebration.jpg
CCHA
Mankato Madness: Minnesota State wins Mason Cup after lengthy review, overturned goal
Most of the crowd had left for their cars or the bars, and the media was waiting in the press room. But sure enough, Minnesota State's supposed game-winner was eventually ruled no goal, and the teams were summoned back to the ice after some time to prepare for play.
March 20, 2022 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Shane Frederick / Special to The Rink Live
Alexandria vs Minneapolis_0018.jpg
Minnesota Boys
The best hockey flow, and Top 10 hairstyles, from The Tourney
In an annual tradition, the All Hockey Hair team announced after state tournament
March 14, 2022 03:56 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Prior Lake vs Cretin-Derham Hall_0234.jpg
Minnesota Boys
No first-time jitters for Prior Lake as Bump scores handful to cruise past Raiders
Mr. Hockey finalist Alex Bump scores five times in 6-0 quarterfinal win
March 10, 2022 03:08 PM
 · 
By  Tyler Buckentine / Special to The Rink Live
IMG_1920.MOV.Still001.jpg
NCHC
After 50 years on the road, it's one last ride for Al Pearson's UND hockey fan bus
The 84-year-old said in recent years these buses have helped him battle his Parkinson's Disease. He recently entered stage 5 after being diagnosed 16 years ago.
March 09, 2022 09:17 AM
 · 
By  Matt Henson
BEST OF APRIL 2022
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Colorado Avalanche
NHL
Back in his home state, Ben Meyers has a special night in Avalanche regular season finale
Playing at Xcel Energy Center for the first time since he was a Delano high schooler five years ago, Colorado Avalanche rookie forward Ben Meyers had his own cheering section of former Gophers teammates in his return to Minnesota.
April 29, 2022 10:03 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
NHL: Seattle Kraken at Minnesota Wild
NHL
'Team Borgen' relishes former Moorhead/SCSU star's rare return to the State of Hockey
Former Moorhead Spuds and St. Cloud State Huskies star defenseman Will Borgen had an army of family and friends cheering for him as he made his return to Minnesota as a member of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken on Friday.
April 22, 2022 09:36 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
albanyregional.jpg
NCHC
Commentary: It's time to revisit the idea of home regionals at the NCAA men's hockey tournament
Crowds were again an issue during the 2022 event, but most of the country's coaches have been hesitant to bring regionals home.
April 21, 2022 04:07 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Raboin with AD, president 4 19 22.jpg
CCHA
Augustana University introduces Garrett Raboin as its first men's hockey head coach
Former SCSU player and assistant coach from Detroit Lakes has spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach for the University of Minnesota
April 19, 2022 04:54 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Denver forward Ryan Barrow shoots the puck on Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay
CCHA
Hobey Baker winner Dryden McKay accepts six-month suspension for doping
McKay, a senior goaltender for the Mavericks, tested positive for ostarine (enobosarm) following a Jan. 23 testing during which he was one of four selected as alternates for the U.S. Olympic team.
April 18, 2022 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild
NHL
Wild fans use Venmo to help Ryan Hartman pay off league fine
Grateful Hartman will donate all fans’ money to Children’s Hospital Minnesota
April 14, 2022 03:56 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild
NHL
Dane Mizutani: Is Wild superstar Kirill Kaprizov already a Top 10 player?
With 10 regular-season games left, the second-year winger has a legitimate chance to reach the 100-point mark
April 13, 2022 04:36 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
2022 Hobey Baker Award
CCHA
Third time is a charm for Mavericks' Dryden McKay, who claims the 2022 Hobey
For just the third time in the 40-plus years the Hobey Baker Award has been handed out, a goalie was named the top player in college hockey, as Minnesota State Mankato star Dryden McKay claimed the trophy.
April 08, 2022 06:21 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
BEST OF MAY 2022
Tri-City-Storm-USHL-Logo
USHL
Mitchell Miller, once an NHL draft pick bound for UND, wins top USHL honor after controversial past
Former University of North Dakota commit set a number of league records this past season after not playing in 2020-21. Miller was a fourth-round draft pick of the Arizona Coyotes in 2020 but the NHL team renounced its rights to him after a report surfaced about an assault, bullying and racial abuse incident in 2016.
May 31, 2022 02:55 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
IMG_2866.jpg
USHL
Once an anonymous blogger, Andy Johnson is now a Clark Cup-winning general manager
The Sioux City Musketeers won the prize for the first time in 20 years on Saturday night with a team Johnson constructed.
May 23, 2022 04:35 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Two people sit in the penalty box to do an interview, one person wears a winter coat and has a small microphone while the other is wearing a red, white, and blue hockey jersey and hockey gear.
Youth
In the penalty box at the Lamoureux Hockey Cup, players try to explain their misdeeds
See what some of the players at the 2022 Lamoureux Hockey Cup had to say about being in the penalty box, their favorite pre-game foods, and more.
May 18, 2022 05:07 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
ccha_press_release_image_1920.jpg
CCHA
Augustana will be ninth CCHA member, sources say
Conference will officially introduce the institution on Tuesday
May 16, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live staff
USA U18 vs Minnesota
Inside TRL
In college hockey's transfer portal era, moves are made for multiple reasons
Blaming players for a lack of loyalty to their teams when they enter the transfer portal is an outdated idea that does not take the many potential reasons for a player to shop around under consideration.
May 12, 2022 12:48 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
oit.jpg
Prospects
What all is involved in off-ice testing at hockey combines and prospect camps?
Many high school age hockey players will be competing at camps and combines throughout the summer. Here's what skills and abilities are expected of prospective players by scouts and teams.
May 10, 2022 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
IMG-6309.jpg
Inside TRL
Orono man sentenced in drunken driving crash that killed Motzko, Schuneman
James Blue pleads guilty to vehicular criminal homicide charges
May 06, 2022 09:57 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live staff
Team USA
Prospects
Team USA takes home silver at U18 world championship, falls 6-4 to Sweden in final
After a standout performance at the U18 Men's World Championship, Sweden was too much for the U.S. in the final. Despite the loss, the Americans won their first medal at the tournament since 2019.
May 01, 2022 02:40 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
BEST OF JUNE 2022
9E68D741-4C56-4F51-96B3-4B89981F89C3.jpg
BIG 10
Homework can wait for Brock Faber as the new Gophers co-captain ponders a future with Wild
One day after becoming a Minnesota Gophers co-captain and seeing his NHL rights traded to the Minnesota Wild, Brock Faber talked about the whirlwind past 24 months and his bright on-ice future.
June 30, 2022 06:25 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Jimmy Snuggerud.jpg
BIG 10
For incoming Gophers forward Jimmy Snuggerud, the only goal that matters is a national title
A rare third-generation Minnesota Gopher, talented forward Jimmy Snuggerud has the NHL Draft and a potential World Juniors roster spot coming up. But wearing maroon and gold, his sights are set solely on being college hockey's last team on the ice next April.
June 24, 2022 10:26 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Dylan James PP CMS.jpg
Prospects
From winning the Clark Cup to being named Rookie of the Year, it's been a huge year for Dylan James
It's been a whirlwind of a year for the North Dakota commit, winning the USHL Clark Cup with the Sioux City Musketeers and being named Rookie of the Year. However, there's still more to come with the NHL Draft approaching, as Dylan James has a good shot of hearing his name selected.
June 17, 2022 02:50 PM
 · 
By  Kirsten Krull
UND women celebrate
Inside TRL
McFeely: North Dakota high school graduates file federal lawsuit against UND for cutting women's hockey
They allege Title IX discrimination because opportunity to attend school, play hockey at UND was taken away with program's elimination
June 17, 2022 12:36 PM
 · 
By  Mike McFeely
HOF Induction
Inside TRL
Laura Halldorson discusses her career as a hockey pioneer in Minnesota, at Princeton, with the Gophers
The first head coach of the women's hockey program at the University of Minnesota, Halldorson discusses the changes in hockey since she grew up, challenges she's faced along the way and more on The Rink Live podcast with Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.
June 16, 2022 07:18 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Lucius Family.jpg
BIG 10
Rivalry reversal as Cruz Lucius, once bound for the Gophers, picks Wisconsin instead
Committing to the Gophers alongside his older brother when they were 13 and 14, Cruz Lucius formally announced his change in plans this week, opting to head to Wisconsin instead.
June 15, 2022 09:41 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
HK Halldorson 05.jpg
WCHA
Laura Halldorson retires having pioneered important changes in Minnesota girls, women's hockey
As the first women's hockey head coach at the University of Minnesota, Laura Halldorson brought near-instant credibility to the Gophers on the national scene, and a trio of title banners to Ridder Arena.
June 09, 2022 11:06 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
IMG_3744.jpg
Prospects
With three rinks and four stoplights, Thor Byfuglien grew up where life was about hockey
Growing up on the North Rink in Roseau, Minnesota, Thor Byfuglien credits his hometown for where he is today and those who helped him along the way.
June 02, 2022 01:10 PM
 · 
By  Kirsten Krull
BEST OF JULY 2022
Warroad Water Tower.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Long wait is over, Warroad lands Hockey Day Minnesota for 2024
The annual one-day celebration of hockey in the state will be coming to one of the northernmost communities in the state in early 2024, as officials from the Minnesota Wild announced the awarding of Hockey Day Minnesota to Hockeytown USA.
July 30, 2022 11:17 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Washington Capitals
Inside TRL
Stanley Cup winner T.J. Oshie talks about getting his Warroad number retired, being Ovechkin's teammate
Back in his adopted hometown this week, T.J. Oshie discusses his time with the University of North Dakota, playing for the St. Louis Blues, playing in the Olympics and picking hockey over basketball. All this and more with The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.
July 28, 2022 05:53 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
012521 S GFH UNDMHOK NCHCReferees MikeHaviland01.jpg
NCHC
New college hockey replay procedure gets final approval
Failed coach challenges will first result in a lost timeout, then a two-minute minor penalty.
July 22, 2022 08:20 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Mar 31, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA; Montreal Canadiens goalie Charlie Lindgren (35) looks on from the ice prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena.
Inside TRL
Goaltender Charlie Lindgren excited for chance with Capitals, reuniting with former Huskies
The 28-year-old goalie, who played for Lakeville North High School and the Sioux Falls Stampede, is a guest on the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast with Mick Hatten.
July 20, 2022 11:04 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
072022.S.BP.BSUMHKY 1.jpg
CCHA
Beavers honor memory of Bob Peters, celebrate ongoing legacy
Beaver greats from all eras filled BSU’s Beaux Arts Ballroom to capacity, there to celebrate the life and legacy of iconic coach Robert H. “Bob” Peters. Hundreds of his former players, family members, colleagues and fans congregated for a sentimental ceremony befitting a man of such renown.
July 16, 2022 05:39 PM
 · 
By  Micah Friez
Herter Bench 21-22.jpg
NHL
For Jason Herter, goalie Jack LaFontaine's brief window of NHL opportunity with Carolina is a familiar story
Last season, Jack LaFontaine got one NHL start to prove himself with the Carolina Hurricanes. After being a top-10 draft pick a generation ago, Jason Herter got one game, just one, to prove himself at the NHL level.
July 13, 2022 05:37 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
NAHL
Minnesota Wilderness fire assistant coach for allegations made in YouTube video
The allegations were serious enough to forward to the United States Center for SafeSport, the North American Hockey League, USA Hockey and local authorities.
July 11, 2022 10:16 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
alex bump pp cms.jpg
Prospects
Alex Bump made a name for himself in his final season for Prior Lake, shows no signs of slowing down
The former Lakers captain posted 48 goals and 35 assists this past year for his high school. His standout year has him ranked 63rd among all North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting in the 2022 NHL Draft.
July 06, 2022 02:41 PM
 · 
By  Kirsten Krull
BEST OF AUGUST 2022
The Ranch -- Teammates for Life 2022.jpg
Inside TRL
Coaches, former players discuss mental health, tell hockey stories at The Ranch -- Teammates for Life event
The golf event on Monday at Majestic Oaks Golf Course in Ham Lake helped raise money for a nonprofit organization that is looking to help former athletes, military veterans, and first responders as well as their families who have experienced trauma. The Rink Live caught up with Mark Wick, Tom Gorence, John Harrington, Paul Martin and Adam Krause.
August 29, 2022 05:33 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
asdfasdf.jpg
Youth
Mic'd up players at the Lamoureux Hockey Cup have a lot on their minds
Members of the True North Warriors 2011's were mic'd up and wore cameras for warmups before their games at the Lamoureux Hockey Cup.
August 29, 2022 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
2016 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Six
NHL
Former Gopher Phil Kessel picks the NHL version of a Vegas residency in the third period of his career
The NHL's streak for consecutive games played is well within his reach, and former Gophers star Phil Kessel's latest career move means a potential return to the spotlight that he has generally shunned in favor of letting his game do the talking.
August 26, 2022 12:42 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Sioux City
Junior and Prospects
Clark Cup winning general manager Andy Johnson is called up to the NHL
Andy Johnson is heading to the Los Angeles Kings to work for the team in a scouting role.
August 18, 2022 12:48 PM
 · 
By  Kirsten Krull
Motzko Myers.jpg
BIG 10
'I think we're gonna have a whole lot of lines that are pretty good this year,' Gophers coach Bob Motzko says
Jess Myers of The Rink Live caught up with Motzko and a couple former players at the Gopher Hockey Alumni Golf Event in Prior Lake, Minn.
August 16, 2022 03:26 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
2022 Frozen Four Semifinal - Michigan vs. Denver
BIG 10
Michigan parts ways with Mel Pearson
After five years as their head coach and another 23 as an assistant coach there, Mel Pearson will not return to coach the Michigan Wolverines next season, per a published report. The dismissal comes in the wake of a damning law firm report on transgressions within the hockey program.
August 05, 2022 12:25 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Mel-Pearson
BIG 10
Myers: For those who know Mel Pearson, the Michigan hockey report makes one wonder why and how we got here
A decade ago, I got to know Mel Pearson when he was a college hockey head coach for the first time, and met one of the sport's good guys. As a damning report on his time at Michigan is revealed, it is fair to be disappointed, bewildered and disgusted.
August 04, 2022 08:40 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Hockey Day EGF Prior Lake
Minnesota Boys
Prior Lake's Alex Bump named USA Today Hockey Player of the Year
Bump was recently selected in the fifth round of the NHL draft by the Philadelphia Flyers after putting up 83 points in 31 games for Prior Lake.
August 01, 2022 09:49 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
BEST OF SEPTEMBER 2022
mel pearson graphic cms sized v2
Exclusive
BIG 10
Fired hockey coach Mel Pearson speaks for the first time on ‘what really went down' at Michigan
After 40 years as a college hockey coach, Mel Pearson will not be on a campus this season, having been dismissed from the University of Michigan in August. The claims against him and others there were numerous and thoroughly investigated. In an exclusive hour-long interview with The Rink Live where no topics were off limits, Pearson offered his side of the story regarding the case made against him and his hockey program.
September 28, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
3279724+040716.S.FF_.undhockey.05.jpg
NCHC
The 2022 Grand Forks Herald preseason college hockey top 20
Rivals North Dakota and Minnesota should be two of college hockey's best teams this season.
September 28, 2022 11:41 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
The Rink Live reporters (from left) Mick Hatten, Jess Myers, Brad Schlossman and Matt Wellens. Schlossman works for the Grand Forks Herald and Wellens works for the Duluth News Tribune.
Inside TRL
Which team may surprise people in the NCHC, key takeaways from media day, key conference players to watch
On this episode of The Rink Live podcast, reporters Matt Wellens, Brad Schlossman, Joe Paisley, Jess Myers and Mick Hatten discuss the 2022-23 NCHC season and discuss things to watch for.
September 23, 2022 07:03 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Freshman, Media Day,
BIG 10
Gophers hockey fantastic four: The rookie, Logan Cooley
The expectations are extraordinary for freshman forward Logan Cooley, who comes to the U of M as one of the highest NHL draft picks in program history, and insists he's not in a hurry to get to the NHL until he feels ready.
September 16, 2022 11:32 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Mic'd Up
Youth
Talking to players in the penalty box at the Lamoureux Hockey Cup
Watch the video to see what their favorite college hockey teams are, what the best pregame meal is and more.
September 10, 2022 02:09 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
030918.s.gfh.Lamoureux.jpg
Inside TRL
Lamoureux twins selected to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando will be inducted in November in St. Paul.
September 08, 2022 03:56 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Adolescent hockey players celebrate jubilantly as they smash against plexiglass, wearing yellow helmets and white jerseys
Inside TRL
'Hockeyland': Players, filmmakers talk about inside look at a northern Minnesota high school season
The documentary, which follows the Hermantown Hawks and Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears through the 2019-20 season, hits movie theaters on Friday.
September 06, 2022 02:07 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
TRL Mic'd Up
Youth
What do tournament hockey players see and hear on the ice? We found out
We mic'd up players and used GoPros to find out what it's like to play in a game with the True North Warriors 2012s at the 2022 Lamoureux Hockey Cup
September 06, 2022 12:21 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
BEST OF OCTOBER 2022
NCAA Men's Hockey 2022: Arizona State v North Dakota OCT 29
NCHC
A destination game dud in Las Vegas
UND struggled to generate offensive chances in loss to Arizona State
October 30, 2022 12:44 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
0L6A5616
NCHC
Coaches, players laud the pulse of SCSU hockey for his service, friendship behind the bench
Jeremiah Minkel has worked as an equipment manager in the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center since he was a freshman in college in 1995. He has been a full-time employee at the university since 2000 but his last games will be Saturday.
October 28, 2022 11:05 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
DSC02704.JPG
Prospects
High NHL draft prospect Gabe Perreault's first hockey coach was his mom
The 17-year-old forward is a top prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft, but his journey to get to this point was filled with people who impacted him in his life and game.
October 27, 2022 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Kirsten Krull
Oliver Moore Edited.jpg
Prospects
82 players with USHL ties on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary list
Oliver Moore who is from Mounds View, Minn., is among one of seven players from the USHL who have been given an "A" grade meaning they're projected to be a first round NHL Draft pick.
October 26, 2022 11:56 AM
 · 
By  Kirsten Krull
DSC02016.JPG
Prospects
Jayden Perron is working to get stronger mentally and physically heading into his draft year
At 5-foot-8 and 157 pounds, the young forward has quick hands and a strong hockey IQ, and is looking to add to his skillset
October 23, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Kirsten Krull
102322 UND Minnesota hockey1.jpg
BIG 10
Stick toss penalty, other infractions lead to No. 1 Gophers' OT loss to UND
Each team had two-goal leads in the second period of a wild affair that saw North Dakota score last in a 5-4 overtime win, sparked by 37 Drew DeRidder saves.
October 22, 2022 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
112621.s.UND1.jpg
NCHC
UND's Tyler Kleven is a rare player who can still impact games with punishing hits
The Fighting Hawks junior has long used his physicality as an asset, but that's not all there is in his game.
October 20, 2022 10:21 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Minnesota Duluth plays Minnesota in NCAA Division I Regional Final for a trip to Frozen Four
WCHA
As Soderberg climbs UMD record books, her asterisk deserves an asterisk
Bulldogs fifth year senior goaltender Emma Soderberg has a denotation next to her name in the Minnesota Duluth record book like every other player who was granted a fifth season because of COVID-19. However, Soderberg has yet to play a full season in goal at UMD.
October 06, 2022 09:09 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
BEST OF NOVEMBER 2022
20221126_Wayzata vs. Maple Grove_056.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Which teams are setting the pace in The Rink Live's high school hockey power rankings?
Now that both boys and girls hockey is in full swing in the state of Minnesota, check out our power rankings for the top-five teams in both Class A and AA
November 28, 2022 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
image_6483441.JPG
Youth
'A great life in between the dashes': Teen remembered as upcoming Squirt tourney focuses on mental health
Moorhead's Eli Johnson died by suicide in 2017. As his sister, family and others recall Eli's life, a mental health program and hockey tournaments are just some of the efforts to help others in need.
November 27, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Chris Murphy / Special to The Rink Live
SPORTS-MICHIGAN-STATE-HOCKEY-PLAYER-SAYS-1-MLI.jpg
BIG 10
Ohio State athletic director apologizes in racial slur incident; Buckeyes player off team for now
The apologetic statement followed a firestorm of attention that began Monday, Nov. 21 when Jagger Joshua, a Michigan State forward, said he was targeted with multiple racial slurs during a game.
November 22, 2022 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Text that reads "The Rink Live Podcast" on a light blue background
Inside TRL
Big Ten coordinator of officials talks about rule changes, protocol violations, reviews, faceoffs and more
Steve Piotrowski discusses enforcing the rule changes this season, trying to get 60 officials on the same page, how often officials are reviewed by the conference and more on The Rink Live podcast.
November 17, 2022 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Miller illustration.jpg
NHL
Bullying victim says Mitchell Miller reached out to him before signing now-rescinded NHL contract
Isaiah Meyer-Crothers said player sent daily text messages, outlines pattern of abuse in statement released by the Hockey Diversity Alliance. His statement is in contrast to how Miller's agent categorized the current relationship between Miller and Meyer-Crothers.
November 10, 2022 10:44 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Transferportal.jpg
Men's College
The 2022 men's college hockey transfer board
This page tracks the movement of Division-I men's players in the NCAA transfer portal.
November 08, 2022 12:33 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Will Belle
Minnesota Boys
After shattering fitness records at Shattuck-St. Mary's, 15-year-old Will Belle commits to Notre Dame
The 15-year-old power forward grew up in China before moving to Massachusetts, and now to Minnesota where he plays for Shattuck-St. Mary's.
November 01, 2022 10:40 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
IMG_6987.jpg
USHL
Omaha Lancers fined $20,000 by the USHL over travel policy, league has offered to revisit rule
Breaking a protocol set in place by the USHL, the Lancers received a $20,000 fine by the league for flying home from the Fall Classic instead of taking a bus back to Omaha as required.
November 01, 2022 12:32 PM
 · 
By  Kirsten Krull
BEST OF DECEMBER 2022
RAL_4211_large.jpg
International
United States wins 9th World Junior A Challenge title with victory over Canada East
Vermont commit Alex Bump of Prior Lake scored the game-winner and Andover native Garrett Schifsky added a pair of goals to pace Team USA to a 5-2 win over Canada East in Cornwall, Ontario.
December 18, 2022 07:20 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
FAO9klIUcAMB21o.jpg
International
Five Gophers among the 25 plucked by USA Hockey for World Juniors roster
They will wear red, white and blue, but there will be a decidedly maroon and gold feel when the Americans take the ice in New Brunswick the day after Christmas for their World Juniors opener.
December 16, 2022 06:43 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Minnesota State Mankato vs Minnesota
WCHA
Abigail Boreen's balancing act means doing good things on the ice for Gophers amid rigors of pharmacy school
If you want to find Minnesota Gophers forward Abigail Boreen away from the rink, look for her holed up in a campus hotel lobby, Starbucks in one hand and a pharmacy school textbook in the other.
December 16, 2022 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
rus_USA_62.JPG
USHL
After injuries shorten football career, former D-I defenseman commit heads back to the hockey rink
Talented in three sports, Jake Ratzlaff chose Badgers football over Gophers hockey a few years ago. With injuries hampering his gridiron future, he is back on the ice looking for a place to play.
December 13, 2022 06:56 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
nodakjerseys.jpg
NCHC
UND acquiring trademark for use of word 'NODAK' for hockey jerseys, apparel after LLC discovery
The agreement involved no financial transaction between UND and the LLC and “is believed to be in the best interests of all concerned,” the release said.
December 01, 2022 09:18 PM
 · 
By  Grand Forks Herald staff
White University of North Dakota "NODAK" jerseys
NCHC
Port: UND doesn't own the trademark for hugely popular 'NODAK' jerseys, but the hockey coach's daughter does
"There are significant questions of ethics and competency here, and UND owes us answers," Rob Port writes.
December 01, 2022 12:21 PM
 · 
By  Rob Port
112622 UND UNDvsBemidjiStateP10184.jpg
NCHC
College hockey has been chaotic this season. Here's a theory why
The ability to add college-ready players has eliminated the usual gaps between teams.
December 01, 2022 11:02 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
20201215.ColoradovsMiami.56827.jpg
Exclusive
Men's College
2022 transfer portal analysis: Which teams, players benefited the most and statistics breaking it down
Find out what schools utilized the transfer portal the most, and the least, in 2022, along with a full statistical analysis of all things portal-related.
December 11, 2022 05:31 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

Related Topics: TRL NEWSLETTER
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and assists with Northland Outdoors and other content produced by the company.
What to read next
“Merry Kiss Cam” producer, Mandy June Turpin, talks about filming a movie in Duluth
Inside TRL
Producer of romantic comedy 'Merry Kiss Cam' talks about shooting movie in Duluth with hockey as part of plot
Mandy June Turpin also discusses how the movie ended up in Duluth, the help she received from people there, projects ahead with hockey players Theo Fleury, Peyton Compton
December 29, 2022 10:48 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
IMG-1629.jpg
Inside TRL
New book vividly details 74 years of NCAA Frozen Four history
From the first NCAA hockey tournament, held in Colorado a few years after World War II, to the modern nationally-televised incarnation of the Frozen Four, Brian Shaughnessy's new book covers it all.
December 27, 2022 02:11 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
SCSU vs UND_0898.jpg
Inside TRL
Reporters sound off on how current conference standings shook up preseason projections
The Big Ten and NCHC preseason polls have held up for the favorites, Minnesota and Denver. The CCHA is a bit more juggled as Minnesota State has struggled and Northern Michigan is in sixth place.
December 26, 2022 03:27 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Home video release poster for "The Mighty Ducks," featuring image of Emilio Estevez holding a hockey stick in front of a large crowd of child hockey players pressed against plexiglass.
Inside TRL
Watching 'The Mighty Ducks' for first time, 30 years after release
The Minnesota-made hockey movie is a time capsule from 1992 — especially if you're one of the few locals who's never seen it before.
December 25, 2022 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler