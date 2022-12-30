The Great 8: The top stories for 2022 on The Rink Live
Paying homage to Washington Capitals winger Alexander Ovechkin, who is chasing down the all-time NHL goal-scoring leader, here are the Great 8 stories each month during 2022.
From stories on the ice and off the ice, here's some of our top stories this year on The Rink Live.
From mic'd up youth players to the NHL — our motto is "from the pee wees to the pros" — we've brought home every flavor from the rink: top personal accomplishments, team championships, delayed overtime finishes (who can forget Mankato?), news and stories that touch our hockey communities.
Enjoy taking a look back at 2022.
The Grand Forks native and three-time Olympic medalist will participate in the Fountain Faceoff and the Accuracy Shooting competitions.
Former Gophers All-American played in three Olympic Games and was a standout for the University of Minnesota and Warroad High School. She is in her first full season of working as an analyst for hockey broadcasts on Bally Sports North.
There were no power plays for youth hockey teams during the day, only penalty shots.
Just five days after his final game as a Minnesota Gopher, goaltender Jack LaFontaine got his first taste of the National Hockey League, on a memorable night that he and his new Carolina Hurricanes teammates may want to forget.
Current Gophers Brock Faber, Matthew Knies and Ben Meyers, and former Gopher defenseman Aaron Ness, have been named to the Team USA roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics and will look to bring the nation its first men's hockey gold medal since the 1980 Miracle on Ice.
The forward and defenseman were among the selections announced Thursday. Hentges, who is from New Brighton, is a Minnesota Wild draft pick. Perbix, who is from Elk River, is a Tampa Bay Lightning draft pick.
The first on-ice meeting between the Minnesota Gophers and the St. Thomas Tommies in nearly a century did not count in the standings, but with the potential to see the beginnings of a new neighborhood college hockey rivalry, the fans who packed a small rink in South St. Paul were delighted.
The on-ice product, and the on-ice results, were less than Minnesota hockey fans hoped for, but when the State of Hockey finally got to host the NHL's marquee regular season event, the 2022 Winter Classic proved to be a celebration of the sport, even if the bitterly cold temperatures meant many fans didn't stick around until the bitter end.
North-South's Rylee Bartz scores both goals, including game-winner in double overtime.
Moorhead forward Harper Bentz had three goals as the Spuds skated past St. Michael-Albertville in the Minnesota Section 8AA semifinals.
There is a 15-hour time difference between State College, Pa., and Beijing, China. But the Minnesota Gophers’ three Olympic hockey players made the journey in less than 48 hours to play for their team versus Penn State last Saturday.
In this episode, we talk to Jess Myers about Bob Motzko's squad getting a commitment from top prospect Logan Cooley, go over the week's highlights, and get Dave Starman's thoughts on the World Juniors be replayed in the summer.
Since November, a bond has been formed between UND's Nate Bordson and Minnesota Duluth's Zach Stejskal, who are both fighting testicular cancer.
It took a no-look kick save and a quick-look shot to create a play worthy of the top spot on SportsCenter's Top 10.
In this first Olympic Hockey Update, Rachel Herzog recaps how Hymlarova (Czech Republic), Nylund (Finland) fared in the opening week in Beijing. The schedule for watching men's, women's hockey games with SCSU athletes and a look at WCHA players participating in women's tournament also included
The sophomore blue liner is unlikely to play in USA's opener, but will be available in short order.
His parents Oleg and Natasha saw him in person last week when the Wild played the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
The Gophers rested. The Wolverines played games. The Mavericks had almost too much rest. But all three won their regionals after college hockey added an off day this season for the first time.
In winning the Big Ten tournament this year and making a return trip to the Frozen Four for the first time since 2018, coach Mel Pearson admits seeing a few of the advantages that COVID might have brought their way.
Minnesota Duluth's Gabbie Hughes and Ohio State's Sophie Jaques would have been the first winners from their school. Taylor Heise is the third from Minnesota to win the award.
Commentary: For Jake Sanderson, this should have been one of the most memorable years of his hockey career
The Fighting Hawks superstar had World Juniors canceled and injuries that kept him out of the Olympic playoffs, the Penrose Cup-winning night and the NCAA tournament.
Most of the crowd had left for their cars or the bars, and the media was waiting in the press room. But sure enough, Minnesota State's supposed game-winner was eventually ruled no goal, and the teams were summoned back to the ice after some time to prepare for play.
In an annual tradition, the All Hockey Hair team announced after state tournament
Mr. Hockey finalist Alex Bump scores five times in 6-0 quarterfinal win
The 84-year-old said in recent years these buses have helped him battle his Parkinson's Disease. He recently entered stage 5 after being diagnosed 16 years ago.
Playing at Xcel Energy Center for the first time since he was a Delano high schooler five years ago, Colorado Avalanche rookie forward Ben Meyers had his own cheering section of former Gophers teammates in his return to Minnesota.
Former Moorhead Spuds and St. Cloud State Huskies star defenseman Will Borgen had an army of family and friends cheering for him as he made his return to Minnesota as a member of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken on Friday.
Crowds were again an issue during the 2022 event, but most of the country's coaches have been hesitant to bring regionals home.
Former SCSU player and assistant coach from Detroit Lakes has spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach for the University of Minnesota
McKay, a senior goaltender for the Mavericks, tested positive for ostarine (enobosarm) following a Jan. 23 testing during which he was one of four selected as alternates for the U.S. Olympic team.
Grateful Hartman will donate all fans’ money to Children’s Hospital Minnesota
With 10 regular-season games left, the second-year winger has a legitimate chance to reach the 100-point mark
For just the third time in the 40-plus years the Hobey Baker Award has been handed out, a goalie was named the top player in college hockey, as Minnesota State Mankato star Dryden McKay claimed the trophy.
Former University of North Dakota commit set a number of league records this past season after not playing in 2020-21. Miller was a fourth-round draft pick of the Arizona Coyotes in 2020 but the NHL team renounced its rights to him after a report surfaced about an assault, bullying and racial abuse incident in 2016.
The Sioux City Musketeers won the prize for the first time in 20 years on Saturday night with a team Johnson constructed.
See what some of the players at the 2022 Lamoureux Hockey Cup had to say about being in the penalty box, their favorite pre-game foods, and more.
Conference will officially introduce the institution on Tuesday
Blaming players for a lack of loyalty to their teams when they enter the transfer portal is an outdated idea that does not take the many potential reasons for a player to shop around under consideration.
Many high school age hockey players will be competing at camps and combines throughout the summer. Here's what skills and abilities are expected of prospective players by scouts and teams.
James Blue pleads guilty to vehicular criminal homicide charges
After a standout performance at the U18 Men's World Championship, Sweden was too much for the U.S. in the final. Despite the loss, the Americans won their first medal at the tournament since 2019.
One day after becoming a Minnesota Gophers co-captain and seeing his NHL rights traded to the Minnesota Wild, Brock Faber talked about the whirlwind past 24 months and his bright on-ice future.
A rare third-generation Minnesota Gopher, talented forward Jimmy Snuggerud has the NHL Draft and a potential World Juniors roster spot coming up. But wearing maroon and gold, his sights are set solely on being college hockey's last team on the ice next April.
It's been a whirlwind of a year for the North Dakota commit, winning the USHL Clark Cup with the Sioux City Musketeers and being named Rookie of the Year. However, there's still more to come with the NHL Draft approaching, as Dylan James has a good shot of hearing his name selected.
McFeely: North Dakota high school graduates file federal lawsuit against UND for cutting women's hockey
They allege Title IX discrimination because opportunity to attend school, play hockey at UND was taken away with program's elimination
Laura Halldorson discusses her career as a hockey pioneer in Minnesota, at Princeton, with the Gophers
The first head coach of the women's hockey program at the University of Minnesota, Halldorson discusses the changes in hockey since she grew up, challenges she's faced along the way and more on The Rink Live podcast with Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.
Committing to the Gophers alongside his older brother when they were 13 and 14, Cruz Lucius formally announced his change in plans this week, opting to head to Wisconsin instead.
As the first women's hockey head coach at the University of Minnesota, Laura Halldorson brought near-instant credibility to the Gophers on the national scene, and a trio of title banners to Ridder Arena.
Growing up on the North Rink in Roseau, Minnesota, Thor Byfuglien credits his hometown for where he is today and those who helped him along the way.
The annual one-day celebration of hockey in the state will be coming to one of the northernmost communities in the state in early 2024, as officials from the Minnesota Wild announced the awarding of Hockey Day Minnesota to Hockeytown USA.
Stanley Cup winner T.J. Oshie talks about getting his Warroad number retired, being Ovechkin's teammate
Back in his adopted hometown this week, T.J. Oshie discusses his time with the University of North Dakota, playing for the St. Louis Blues, playing in the Olympics and picking hockey over basketball. All this and more with The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.
Failed coach challenges will first result in a lost timeout, then a two-minute minor penalty.
The 28-year-old goalie, who played for Lakeville North High School and the Sioux Falls Stampede, is a guest on the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast with Mick Hatten.
Beaver greats from all eras filled BSU’s Beaux Arts Ballroom to capacity, there to celebrate the life and legacy of iconic coach Robert H. “Bob” Peters. Hundreds of his former players, family members, colleagues and fans congregated for a sentimental ceremony befitting a man of such renown.
For Jason Herter, goalie Jack LaFontaine's brief window of NHL opportunity with Carolina is a familiar story
Last season, Jack LaFontaine got one NHL start to prove himself with the Carolina Hurricanes. After being a top-10 draft pick a generation ago, Jason Herter got one game, just one, to prove himself at the NHL level.
The allegations were serious enough to forward to the United States Center for SafeSport, the North American Hockey League, USA Hockey and local authorities.
Alex Bump made a name for himself in his final season for Prior Lake, shows no signs of slowing down
The former Lakers captain posted 48 goals and 35 assists this past year for his high school. His standout year has him ranked 63rd among all North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting in the 2022 NHL Draft.
Coaches, former players discuss mental health, tell hockey stories at The Ranch -- Teammates for Life event
The golf event on Monday at Majestic Oaks Golf Course in Ham Lake helped raise money for a nonprofit organization that is looking to help former athletes, military veterans, and first responders as well as their families who have experienced trauma. The Rink Live caught up with Mark Wick, Tom Gorence, John Harrington, Paul Martin and Adam Krause.
Members of the True North Warriors 2011's were mic'd up and wore cameras for warmups before their games at the Lamoureux Hockey Cup.
Former Gopher Phil Kessel picks the NHL version of a Vegas residency in the third period of his career
The NHL's streak for consecutive games played is well within his reach, and former Gophers star Phil Kessel's latest career move means a potential return to the spotlight that he has generally shunned in favor of letting his game do the talking.
Andy Johnson is heading to the Los Angeles Kings to work for the team in a scouting role.
'I think we're gonna have a whole lot of lines that are pretty good this year,' Gophers coach Bob Motzko says
Jess Myers of The Rink Live caught up with Motzko and a couple former players at the Gopher Hockey Alumni Golf Event in Prior Lake, Minn.
After five years as their head coach and another 23 as an assistant coach there, Mel Pearson will not return to coach the Michigan Wolverines next season, per a published report. The dismissal comes in the wake of a damning law firm report on transgressions within the hockey program.
Myers: For those who know Mel Pearson, the Michigan hockey report makes one wonder why and how we got here
A decade ago, I got to know Mel Pearson when he was a college hockey head coach for the first time, and met one of the sport's good guys. As a damning report on his time at Michigan is revealed, it is fair to be disappointed, bewildered and disgusted.
Bump was recently selected in the fifth round of the NHL draft by the Philadelphia Flyers after putting up 83 points in 31 games for Prior Lake.
Exclusive
After 40 years as a college hockey coach, Mel Pearson will not be on a campus this season, having been dismissed from the University of Michigan in August. The claims against him and others there were numerous and thoroughly investigated. In an exclusive hour-long interview with The Rink Live where no topics were off limits, Pearson offered his side of the story regarding the case made against him and his hockey program.
Rivals North Dakota and Minnesota should be two of college hockey's best teams this season.
Which team may surprise people in the NCHC, key takeaways from media day, key conference players to watch
On this episode of The Rink Live podcast, reporters Matt Wellens, Brad Schlossman, Joe Paisley, Jess Myers and Mick Hatten discuss the 2022-23 NCHC season and discuss things to watch for.
The expectations are extraordinary for freshman forward Logan Cooley, who comes to the U of M as one of the highest NHL draft picks in program history, and insists he's not in a hurry to get to the NHL until he feels ready.
Watch the video to see what their favorite college hockey teams are, what the best pregame meal is and more.
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando will be inducted in November in St. Paul.
The documentary, which follows the Hermantown Hawks and Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears through the 2019-20 season, hits movie theaters on Friday.
We mic'd up players and used GoPros to find out what it's like to play in a game with the True North Warriors 2012s at the 2022 Lamoureux Hockey Cup
UND struggled to generate offensive chances in loss to Arizona State
Jeremiah Minkel has worked as an equipment manager in the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center since he was a freshman in college in 1995. He has been a full-time employee at the university since 2000 but his last games will be Saturday.
The 17-year-old forward is a top prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft, but his journey to get to this point was filled with people who impacted him in his life and game.
Oliver Moore who is from Mounds View, Minn., is among one of seven players from the USHL who have been given an "A" grade meaning they're projected to be a first round NHL Draft pick.
At 5-foot-8 and 157 pounds, the young forward has quick hands and a strong hockey IQ, and is looking to add to his skillset
Each team had two-goal leads in the second period of a wild affair that saw North Dakota score last in a 5-4 overtime win, sparked by 37 Drew DeRidder saves.
The Fighting Hawks junior has long used his physicality as an asset, but that's not all there is in his game.
Bulldogs fifth year senior goaltender Emma Soderberg has a denotation next to her name in the Minnesota Duluth record book like every other player who was granted a fifth season because of COVID-19. However, Soderberg has yet to play a full season in goal at UMD.
Now that both boys and girls hockey is in full swing in the state of Minnesota, check out our power rankings for the top-five teams in both Class A and AA
'A great life in between the dashes': Teen remembered as upcoming Squirt tourney focuses on mental health
Moorhead's Eli Johnson died by suicide in 2017. As his sister, family and others recall Eli's life, a mental health program and hockey tournaments are just some of the efforts to help others in need.
The apologetic statement followed a firestorm of attention that began Monday, Nov. 21 when Jagger Joshua, a Michigan State forward, said he was targeted with multiple racial slurs during a game.
Big Ten coordinator of officials talks about rule changes, protocol violations, reviews, faceoffs and more
Steve Piotrowski discusses enforcing the rule changes this season, trying to get 60 officials on the same page, how often officials are reviewed by the conference and more on The Rink Live podcast.
Isaiah Meyer-Crothers said player sent daily text messages, outlines pattern of abuse in statement released by the Hockey Diversity Alliance. His statement is in contrast to how Miller's agent categorized the current relationship between Miller and Meyer-Crothers.
This page tracks the movement of Division-I men's players in the NCAA transfer portal.
After shattering fitness records at Shattuck-St. Mary's, 15-year-old Will Belle commits to Notre Dame
The 15-year-old power forward grew up in China before moving to Massachusetts, and now to Minnesota where he plays for Shattuck-St. Mary's.
Breaking a protocol set in place by the USHL, the Lancers received a $20,000 fine by the league for flying home from the Fall Classic instead of taking a bus back to Omaha as required.
Vermont commit Alex Bump of Prior Lake scored the game-winner and Andover native Garrett Schifsky added a pair of goals to pace Team USA to a 5-2 win over Canada East in Cornwall, Ontario.
They will wear red, white and blue, but there will be a decidedly maroon and gold feel when the Americans take the ice in New Brunswick the day after Christmas for their World Juniors opener.
Abigail Boreen's balancing act means doing good things on the ice for Gophers amid rigors of pharmacy school
If you want to find Minnesota Gophers forward Abigail Boreen away from the rink, look for her holed up in a campus hotel lobby, Starbucks in one hand and a pharmacy school textbook in the other.
Talented in three sports, Jake Ratzlaff chose Badgers football over Gophers hockey a few years ago. With injuries hampering his gridiron future, he is back on the ice looking for a place to play.
The agreement involved no financial transaction between UND and the LLC and “is believed to be in the best interests of all concerned,” the release said.
Port: UND doesn't own the trademark for hugely popular 'NODAK' jerseys, but the hockey coach's daughter does
"There are significant questions of ethics and competency here, and UND owes us answers," Rob Port writes.
The ability to add college-ready players has eliminated the usual gaps between teams.
Exclusive
2022 transfer portal analysis: Which teams, players benefited the most and statistics breaking it down
Find out what schools utilized the transfer portal the most, and the least, in 2022, along with a full statistical analysis of all things portal-related.
Producer of romantic comedy 'Merry Kiss Cam' talks about shooting movie in Duluth with hockey as part of plot
Mandy June Turpin also discusses how the movie ended up in Duluth, the help she received from people there, projects ahead with hockey players Theo Fleury, Peyton Compton
From the first NCAA hockey tournament, held in Colorado a few years after World War II, to the modern nationally-televised incarnation of the Frozen Four, Brian Shaughnessy's new book covers it all.
The Big Ten and NCHC preseason polls have held up for the favorites, Minnesota and Denver. The CCHA is a bit more juggled as Minnesota State has struggled and Northern Michigan is in sixth place.
The Minnesota-made hockey movie is a time capsule from 1992 — especially if you're one of the few locals who's never seen it before.