The Great 8: The top stories for 2022 on The Rink Live

From stories on the ice and off the ice, here's some of our top stories this year on The Rink Live.

From mic'd up youth players to the NHL — our motto is "from the pee wees to the pros" — we've brought home every flavor from the rink: top personal accomplishments, team championships, delayed overtime finishes (who can forget Mankato?), news and stories that touch our hockey communities.

Enjoy taking a look back at 2022.