SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside TRL
|
Analysis
Analysis
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data; projects how events might unfold based on past events.

Moorhead Spuds coach talks about his team's start, changing landcape of high school hockey

Jon Ammerman joins The Rink Live podcast to talk about this season's boys hockey team. He also talks about the state of hockey for high school age boys, his relationship with Andover's coaches and more.

Moorhead vs Andover_5675.jpg
Moorhead Head Coach Jon Ammerman talks with player before the start of the first overtime against Andover Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
December 01, 2022 02:12 PM
Share

Jon Ammerman has been the boys head hockey coach for Moorhead High School since 2013. A former Spuds player, Ammerman has guided Moorhead to four straight Class AA state tournament appearances and five of the last six state tournaments.

Ammerman talks about this season's team, which is off to a 2-1 start after beating Bemidji 4-3 on Tuesday. The Spuds play at Andover and at Minnetonka this weekend and Ammerman discusses the team's challenging schedule to open the season.

Watch or listen:

He also discusses the reality of three players, who would be seniors on this season's team, not returning to the program because they are staying with their junior hockey teams. Ammerman chimes in on the challenges that high school coaches are facing with the lure of juniors out there for players.

He chats about all this and a lot more with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten on this episode of The Rink Live podcast.

TIME STAMPS

ADVERTISEMENT

1:00 What Moorhead has learned in first two games against Wayzata and Edina, strong start by goalie Kai Weigel, roster turnover from last season

4:10 Weigel starting to get some recruiting looks

5:30 Previewing this weekend's games at Andover and at Minnetonka, the growing process for many Spuds this season

9:00 The losses of seniors forward Harper Bentz (Fargo), defensemen Joe Schiller (Cedar Rapids) and Joe Gramer (Des Moines) to the USHL; the process of recruiting your own players

12:20 Defensemen Coby Krier, Jack Arnold, Colin Baumgartner, Garrett Lindberg, getting more opportunities with the loss of the two senior defensemen

14:00 The different paths of development for high school age players

15:45 Moorhead's bantam AA team won the state title last season, adding a number of players to the high school team

18:30 Last season's junior varsity had a strong season, how strong the schedule is for the JV

ADVERTISEMENT

19:20 Some of the other top teams in Section 8AA

21:20 Ammerman's relationship with Andover coach Mark Manney, assistant coach Brett Barta

24:45 The transition of offseason hockey for high school players, teams — particularly June and July, the differences between hockey in Minnesota and other states

Related Topics: THE RINK LIVEBOYS HOCKEYTHE RINK LIVE PODCASTMOORHEAD SPUDS
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
What to read next
102122 UND Minnesota hockey5.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: Previewing the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for Team USA, favorite first half stories
The Rink Live reporters talk about this season's American team, the World Junior A Challenge and their favorite stories from the first half of the college season
December 19, 2022 06:07 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
NHL: New York Islanders at Minnesota Wild
Inside TRL
Women's pro league to double salary cap for 2023-24 season
The increase would be the third annual salary cap raise, a jump of 900% since 2021 when the cap was $150,000 per team.
December 14, 2022 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Bob Motzko Gophers vs Penn State_0944.jpg
Inside TRL
Bob Motzko shares World Junior Championship memories, discusses this season's Gophers men's hockey team
Minnesota head coach was the head coach for the 2017 and 2018 USA Hockey teams that competed in the IIHF World Junior Championships. He talks about that and his team on The Rink Live podcast
December 14, 2022 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Hockey Day1.jpg
Inside TRL
Here's why Hockey Day North Dakota won't take place this winter
The committee that last put on the event this past January made the decision early this fall to postpone the event on the Jamestown campus.
December 13, 2022 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer