Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside TRL

Robb Stauber recalls his Gopher days, playing for Barry Melrose in the NHL

Player turned Olympic coach talks about his hockey experiences

Stauber.jpg
Jess Myers, left, and Mick Hatten, right, talk to Robb Stauber on Monday, July 10, 2023, in Sauk Centre, Minn.
The Rink Live
The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
Today at 12:58 PM

SAUK CENTRE, Minn. — Former Minnesota Gophers and NHL goaltender Robb Stauber says "it's important that they have, ultimately, people they can trust" when it comes to people and players when it comes to seeking help for mental illnesses.

In an interview with Jess Myers and Mick Hatten of the The Rink Live on Monday, Stauber talks about his Minnesota days, playing for Barry Melrose, being an Olympic coach and more while at the Mark Pavelich Golf Scramble for Mental Health at Greystone Golf Club.

More Inside TRL
Former North Stars tough guy Jack Carlson says 1981 Stanley Cup run 'turned that team around'
Carlson talks about how important it is to spread the word about mental health services
22h ago
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Jack Carlson.jpg

The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
This byline is used for staff-generated stories or basic rewrites of news from official sources. At times, this byline is used when a story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
HFE Logo.png
Inside TRL
Hockey for Everybody camp in St. Cloud is canceled
4d ago
 · 
By  Emma Davis
Minnesota Wild Headshots
Inside TRL
What it is like to put together a celebrity hockey game, unique pro athlete requests and working for the Wild
4d ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Brodt-2.26-Franz-6.jpg
Inside TRL
New pro women's hockey league's formation puts Minnesota Whitecaps' future in limbo
Jun 30
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT