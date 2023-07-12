Robb Stauber recalls his Gopher days, playing for Barry Melrose in the NHL

SAUK CENTRE, Minn. — Former Minnesota Gophers and NHL goaltender Robb Stauber says "it's important that they have, ultimately, people they can trust" when it comes to people and players when it comes to seeking help for mental illnesses.

In an interview with Jess Myers and Mick Hatten of the The Rink Live on Monday, Stauber talks about his Minnesota days, playing for Barry Melrose, being an Olympic coach and more while at the Mark Pavelich Golf Scramble for Mental Health at Greystone Golf Club.