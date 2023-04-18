Project Hockey app provides accessible and affordable hockey training

Growing up as a hockey athlete in Arizona, Danny Heath couldn’t exactly walk down the street to the local ice rink to hone his skills. In fact, the closest rink was hours away. While that didn’t stop him from advancing his career — ultimately playing in the USHL, then Division I at Minnesota State University and becoming a youth hockey coach — it left him wanting something more that others like him could use to develop their skills. This is how Project Hockey was born.

“Hockey skills development should be accessible to everyone,” Heath said. “Project Hockey is a place for athletes to work on their skills from their house, whether it’s because they don’t have access to a rink or they want more on top of what they’re already doing.”

Heath is the head coach and co-founder of Project Hockey, an online hockey training program and app he launched about four years ago. The program gives players access to everything they need to improve their game, including daily development plans, coaching, demo videos, mobility sets, mindset coaching, player interactions and more. Individuals of all ages and skill levels can use the program to grow their skills, from Mites to the NHL.

“During COVID the entire Ottawa 67’s team used Project Hockey to stay on top of their development when we were in lockdown,” Heath said.

Since its launch, the platform has reached players all over the world in 13 different countries, helping athletes access high-quality training without having to leave their homes.

Project Hockey's content is curated by a team of experienced coaches to offer a wide variety of material that meets athletes where they’re at and offers modifications when needed. The program’s Skill Sets have more than 3,000 sessions that provide development for both players and goalies.

“It’s like having a coach in your living room that walks through the drill with you and motivates you,” Heath said. “Kids get nervous at camp. Here they can do it in their basement and build confidence.”

In addition, every month, a superstar NHL or women's pro player is selected, and their techniques are broken down into digestible drills and videos. This approach keeps players focused on improving their skills and helps them progress naturally.

Project Hockey has also recently launched a Hockey IQ portion, which includes live zoom classes with college hockey athletes. This feature allows players to learn from some of the best in the business and discuss their own game with experienced players.

“It’s 19.99 per month, which is the most affordable on the planet,” Heath said. “Camps and private training lessons are expensive and you have to work with the coach's schedule. Being able to do it when you can and when it works for you is a big plus.”

Players can also use the app to stay motivated together. They can interact with each other and share their progress, making it a safe and fun way to engage with other players. Additionally, parents can rest assured that the platform is monitored by coaches.

“It’s like Facebook for hockey players,” Heath said. “They can interact with others, but they also get all the tools they need to excel.”

Project Hockey is a valuable tool for coaches as well. It offers a free membership to coaches when their entire team signs up for the platform, allowing them to keep track of their players' progress and stay up-to-date with their training.

For more information about Project Hockey or to sign up for a 14-day free trial exclusively available for The Rink Live readers.