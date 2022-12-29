SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Producer of romantic comedy 'Merry Kiss Cam' talks about shooting movie in Duluth with hockey as part of plot

Mandy June Turpin also discusses how the movie ended up in Duluth, the help she received from people there, projects ahead with hockey players Theo Fleury, Peyton Compton

“Merry Kiss Cam” producer, Mandy June Turpin, talks about filming a movie in Duluth
“Merry Kiss Cam” producer, Mandy June Turpin, talks about filming a movie in Duluth outside of the Radisson Hotel Monday afternoon, June 13, 2022.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Mick Hatten
By Mick HattenJess Myers
December 29, 2022 10:48 AM
Mandy June Turpin grew up in the San Diego area and has worked in TV and movies as an actor and producer since 1999. So how the heck did she end up producing a romantic comedy movie called "Merry Kiss Cam," which was shot in Duluth with hockey as a background? She discusses how it all came together, the challenges of shooting the film in two weeks in the summer, a project she is working on on former NHL forward Theo Fleury and another that she is working on on Peyton Compton, a hockey player from Orlando, Fla. All of this and more on this episode of The Rink Live podcast with Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.

TIME STAMPS

1:30 How much Minnesota Duluth merchandise was purchased for use in the movie?

2:30 How she ended up in Duluth and the movie ended up being shot there, even though the script originally had the movie based in Chicago

4:20 How everything fell into place in a 7-month span, how Carmody Irish Pub ended up in the film, the film being shot in 15 days

7:00 The difference between shooting in Los Angeles vs. Duluth, the owner of Carmody being in the film

8:45 How the casting went for the movie, what the cast thought of Duluth

11:00 How the hockey portions of the film came together, why it wasn't shot at AMSOIL Arena, the help of Bill Watson

13:45 The challenges of filming a winter movie in June

16:50 Her knowledge of hockey and why it has grown in recent years

19:00 How well did the state of Minnesota work with the people on the film, why she wants to shoot a movie on the Iron Range

21:00 Working on a film called "Fire on Ice: The Peyton Compton Story" on a movie about a woman from Orlando, Fla., who started playing at 9 and will play for Northeastern next season

23:00 What is more fun: acting or producing?

25:00 The process of how you pick projects to work on?

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
