Photos from behind the scenes at Hockey Day Minnesota 2023
While there's plenty of action on the ice, there is still plenty to do and see in White Bear Lake. Photographer Jason Wachter shows you his favorites.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — The spectacle that is Minnesota Hockey Day has more going on than just the games on the outdoor ice sheet.
Photographer Jason Wachter shares his favorite scenes. Check back for more photos throughout the event.
1/8: Workers keep the ice perfect during Hockey Day Minnesota Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 in White Bear Lake.
2/8: Hockey Day Minnesota Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in White Bear Lake.
3/8: Opening of Hockey Day Minnesota Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 in White Bear Lake.
4/8: Opening of Hockey Day Minnesota Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 in White Bear Lake.
5/8: Preparation for the opening of Hockey Day Minnesota Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 in White Bear Lake.
6/8: Fans arrive for Hockey Day Minnesota Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 in White Bear Lake.
7/8: Preparation for the opening of Hockey Day Minnesota Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 in White Bear Lake.
8/8: Fans arrive for Hockey Day Minnesota Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 in White Bear Lake.
