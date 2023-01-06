SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside TRL
|
Analysis
Analysis
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data; projects how events might unfold based on past events.

Pat Micheletti previews Gophers vs. Huskies, Spartans vs. Buckeyes, shares Iron Range hockey stories

Color commentator discusses some key matchups in men's hockey this weekend on The Rink Live podcast

Text that reads "The Rink Live Podcast" on a light blue background
The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick HattenJess Myers
January 06, 2023 04:34 PM
Share

College hockey color analyst Pat Micheletti joins The Rink Live podcast to help preview the St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota series this weekend.

He also tells stories of Iron Range hockey growing up in Hibbing, how he saw a player die on the ice in Italy in 1992 and previews the Michigan State vs. Ohio State series.

A colorful and fun discussion with The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.

TIME STAMPS

ADVERTISEMENT

1:35 Pat Micheletti on the Gophers not visiting Hibbing, John Mayasich

2:40 His relationship with John Mayasich , Gophers and state scoring champion

5:30 Less coaching in years gone by

6:20 St. Cloud State , Minnesota in a top 5 matchup, things to watch for, kudos to Brett Larson, is this a Frozen Four preview?

9:15 Logan Cooley adjusting to the college game

11:50 SCSU's speed, Gophers skill in matchup

14:00 Bob Motzko playing his alma mater, ribbing from former teammates, players he coached

16:00 How upset Mack Motzko was when Bob decided to coach the Gophers, how former SCSU F Ryan Poehling reached out

ADVERTISEMENT

18:30 Grant Cruikshank 's impact after transferring from Minnesota to SCSU, story of him sending a letter to Larson after he transferred to Minnesota

22:00 Pat discusses seeing a hockey player die on the ice in Italy

26:20 The top 5 scorers at the University of Minnesota are all from northern Minnesota

28:00 Tough places to play on the Iron Range, the Hibbing vs. Chisholm rivalry

31:00 Regrets from high school: never playing these two teams

32:15 Previewing Michigan State vs. Ohio State

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
Hatten Mick
NCHC
Mick Hatten talks about Gophers/Huskies matchup, Bob Motzko returning to St. Cloud, a potential hockey NIT
The Rink Live reporter also chats about the changes in the NHL in recent years as a guest on WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" show on Friday
January 06, 2023 01:58 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
St Cloud vs Minnesota
BIG 10
Neighborhood rivalries will live on, pledges Bob Motzko in advance of Gophers-Huskies series
While the future schedule is not set and contracts are not finalized, the Minnesota Gophers are committed to playing the five other D-I programs in the state, and North Dakota, going forward.
January 05, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
0L6A4475
NCHC
Associate head coach Dave Shyiak discusses SCSU's defense, the first half, World Junior Championship
Huskies Hockey Insider podcast with Mick Hatten also previews this weekend's series for SCSU against Minnesota.
January 05, 2023 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Minnesota Wild
NHL
Nick Perbix finds NHL life perfectly imperfect in first pro game in Minnesota
With as many as 300 friends, family and Elk River community supporters there to see him, the former St. Cloud State star defenseman played his first NHL game in his home state.
January 04, 2023 11:43 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
_L6A3619
NCHC
Dominic Basse cites the reasons he's off to a great start with SCSU
Transfer from Colorado College is in the top three in the nation in both save percentage and goals-against average.
January 04, 2023 05:32 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
032919.S.FF.STCloud
NCHC
SCSU notebook: Spencer Meier is back, coach discusses two recruits at World Juniors, Huskies prep for Gophers
Three-year captain is expected to play this weekend against Minnesota.
January 03, 2023 05:39 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Detroit Red Wings
NHL
Lightning sign rookie defenseman Nick Perbix to two-year extension
Former St. Cloud State standout ranks second among NHL rookie defensemen in goals.
January 02, 2023 12:44 PM
 · 
By  Eduardo A. Encina / Tampa Bay Times

Related Topics: ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIESTHE RINK LIVETRL NEWSLETTERMINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERSTHE RINK LIVE PODCAST
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
What to read next
images of hockey people
Inside TRL
The Great 8: The top stories for 2022 on The Rink Live
Paying homage to Washington Capitals winger Alexander Ovechkin, who is chasing down the all-time NHL goal-scoring leader, here are the Great 8 stories each month during 2022.
December 30, 2022 01:54 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
“Merry Kiss Cam” producer, Mandy June Turpin, talks about filming a movie in Duluth
Inside TRL
Producer of romantic comedy 'Merry Kiss Cam' talks about shooting movie in Duluth with hockey as part of plot
Mandy June Turpin also discusses how the movie ended up in Duluth, the help she received from people there, projects ahead with hockey players Theo Fleury, Peyton Compton
December 29, 2022 10:48 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
IMG-1629.jpg
Inside TRL
New book vividly details 74 years of NCAA Frozen Four history
From the first NCAA hockey tournament, held in Colorado a few years after World War II, to the modern nationally-televised incarnation of the Frozen Four, Brian Shaughnessy's new book covers it all.
December 27, 2022 02:11 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
SCSU vs UND_0898.jpg
Inside TRL
Reporters sound off on how current conference standings shook up preseason projections
The Big Ten and NCHC preseason polls have held up for the favorites, Minnesota and Denver. The CCHA is a bit more juggled as Minnesota State has struggled and Northern Michigan is in sixth place.
December 26, 2022 03:27 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live