Pat Micheletti previews Gophers vs. Huskies, Spartans vs. Buckeyes, shares Iron Range hockey stories
Color commentator discusses some key matchups in men's hockey this weekend on The Rink Live podcast
College hockey color analyst Pat Micheletti joins The Rink Live podcast to help preview the St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota series this weekend.
He also tells stories of Iron Range hockey growing up in Hibbing, how he saw a player die on the ice in Italy in 1992 and previews the Michigan State vs. Ohio State series.
A colorful and fun discussion with The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.
TIME STAMPS
ADVERTISEMENT
1:35 Pat Micheletti on the Gophers not visiting Hibbing, John Mayasich
2:40 His relationship with John Mayasich , Gophers and state scoring champion
5:30 Less coaching in years gone by
6:20 St. Cloud State , Minnesota in a top 5 matchup, things to watch for, kudos to Brett Larson, is this a Frozen Four preview?
9:15 Logan Cooley adjusting to the college game
11:50 SCSU's speed, Gophers skill in matchup
14:00 Bob Motzko playing his alma mater, ribbing from former teammates, players he coached
16:00 How upset Mack Motzko was when Bob decided to coach the Gophers, how former SCSU F Ryan Poehling reached out
ADVERTISEMENT
18:30 Grant Cruikshank 's impact after transferring from Minnesota to SCSU, story of him sending a letter to Larson after he transferred to Minnesota
22:00 Pat discusses seeing a hockey player die on the ice in Italy
26:20 The top 5 scorers at the University of Minnesota are all from northern Minnesota
28:00 Tough places to play on the Iron Range, the Hibbing vs. Chisholm rivalry
31:00 Regrets from high school: never playing these two teams
32:15 Previewing Michigan State vs. Ohio State