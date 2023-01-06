Pat Micheletti previews Gophers vs. Huskies, Spartans vs. Buckeyes, shares Iron Range hockey stories

College hockey color analyst Pat Micheletti joins The Rink Live podcast to help preview the St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota series this weekend.

He also tells stories of Iron Range hockey growing up in Hibbing, how he saw a player die on the ice in Italy in 1992 and previews the Michigan State vs. Ohio State series.

A colorful and fun discussion with The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.

TIME STAMPS

ADVERTISEMENT

1:35 Pat Micheletti on the Gophers not visiting Hibbing, John Mayasich

2:40 His relationship with John Mayasich , Gophers and state scoring champion

5:30 Less coaching in years gone by

6:20 St. Cloud State , Minnesota in a top 5 matchup, things to watch for, kudos to Brett Larson, is this a Frozen Four preview?

9:15 Logan Cooley adjusting to the college game

11:50 SCSU's speed, Gophers skill in matchup

14:00 Bob Motzko playing his alma mater, ribbing from former teammates, players he coached

16:00 How upset Mack Motzko was when Bob decided to coach the Gophers, how former SCSU F Ryan Poehling reached out

ADVERTISEMENT

18:30 Grant Cruikshank 's impact after transferring from Minnesota to SCSU, story of him sending a letter to Larson after he transferred to Minnesota

22:00 Pat discusses seeing a hockey player die on the ice in Italy

26:20 The top 5 scorers at the University of Minnesota are all from northern Minnesota

28:00 Tough places to play on the Iron Range, the Hibbing vs. Chisholm rivalry

31:00 Regrets from high school: never playing these two teams

32:15 Previewing Michigan State vs. Ohio State