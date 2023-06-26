Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Paetyn Levis of Ohio State inks two-year deal with Minnesota Whitecaps

The Rogers, Minnesota native skated in five seasons for the Buckeyes and won a national championship in 2022.

Ohio State defeats Yale 2-1 in Frozen Four semifinal game at Pegula Ice Arena
Ohio State forward Paetyn Levis (27) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against Yale during the Women’s Frozen Four semifinal on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pennsylvania.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 4:07 PM

RICHFIELD, Minn. — Ohio State forward Paetyn Levis has signed a two-year deal with the Minnesota Whitecaps of the Premier Hockey Federation.

Levis, originally from Rogers, Minnesota, just finished up her fifth season with the Buckeyes and won a national title with the team in 2022. The 23-year-old forward posted 21 goals and 19 assists this season in 2022-23 but has a grand total of 122 career points with Ohio State over 171 contests. She was a three-time selection to the Academic All-Big Ten team, a four-time selection to the WCHA All-Academic Team, and made the Third Team All-WCHA in 2023. Most notably, she made the 2022 Frozen Four All-Tournament Team and was the MVP of the entire tournament.

"I am honored to start my pro career in Minnesota," Levis said in a press release from the Whitecaps. "Being from Minnesota, growing up with the Whitecaps playing nearby, I have always admired them, so having the opportunity to play for this organization that I've been inspired by is really exciting."

Levis joins two other Buckeyes on the Whitecaps roster in Madison Bizal and Liz Schepers.

"It always looks like Paetyn has something to prove when she's on the ice and I love that mentality," said Minnesota general manager Chi-Yin Tse on the Whitecaps website. "You can tell she went through a little bit of transformation from her first couple of years to the last two years. She figured out how to rack up points and that is exactly what we needed to bring to this team — another offensive threat that gives us four deep lines."

The strengths of Levis on the ice include her speed, grit, and aggressive attitude. Tse compared Levis to current Whitecaps forward Jonna Albers.

"I know this team has a great environment that supports not just the sport but its players and the fans as well," added Levis. "I'm super excited to meet all of my new teammates, to help bring another championship back to the Whitecaps, and to continue to develop my game and keep pushing myself at this next level."

You can find more details on the signing here .

