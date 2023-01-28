Organizers for the next Hockey Day Minnesota look, learn and listen

WHITE BEAR LAKE, MInn. — Tad Palmquist and Brenda Baumann are on a mission this week.

"We're here to learn," said Baumann, who is a co-chairperson with Palmquist for the 2024 version of Hockey Day Minnesota to be held in Warroad.

The two are taking in this weekend's event in White Bear Lake and spoke with The RInk Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers about organizing the event.

"You think Warroad, really think Roseau, you think Baudette, you think hockey. How we hockey up there in that part of the state is really community based — much like White Bear Bear Lake here," Baumann said. "And so we're just really excited to be able to showcase how we hockey up there, our hockey legacy."

The organizers are excited to showcase the Riverbend Skate Path , a now 5-plus mile skating route that is a centerpiece in Warroad.