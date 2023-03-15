Ohio State coach discusses her team defending the national title, the new rink coming to campus

Nadine Muzerall won a national title playing for the University of Minnesota in 2000 and led Ohio State to its first NCAA Division I women's hockey title as a coach in 2022.

Watch or listen:

The Buckeyes (32-5-2) are the top-ranked team in the country as they prepare for a national semifinals game against No. 3/5-ranked Northeastern (34-2-1) at 2:30 p.m. Friday in Duluth.

Muzerall talks about the importance of having national tournament experience, the challenges of this season, the strengths of this Buckeyes team and what some of the keys will be in her team's semifinals matchup. All this and more as she talks (as she's driving on her way to the rink) with The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.

TIME STAMPS

1:15 The mental outlook for the Buckeyes as they head to the Frozen Four

ADVERTISEMENT

2:20 Keys to how Ohio State has stayed on top all season with the target on their backs

4:20 A key series against Minnesota in October

6:00 The importance of experience as her team heads to another Frozen Four

8:00 The continuing development of Jennifer Gardiner (OSU's leader in assists) this season

10:15 The ebbs and flows in net for OSU this season and Amanda Thiele emerging as the No. 1 goalie

12:00 The announcement that OSU will be building a new rink, how much input she will have on the designs, what she likes about the current rink

16:20 A scouting report on Northeastern, keys for OSU