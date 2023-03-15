Sponsored By
Inside TRL

Ohio State coach discusses her team defending the national title, the new rink coming to campus

Nadine Muzerall has won a national championship as a player and as a coach. On The Rink Live podcast, she talks about the challenges for her top-ranked team and previews the national semifinals game

JRW_6793.jpg
Ohio State coach Nadine Muzerall worked to keep her team calm and focused on Wisconsin during the Buckeyes' 2-1 win over the Badgers in the semifinals of the WCHA Final Faceoff at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Justin Wolford / WCHA
By Mick Hatten and Jess Myers
Today at 4:07 PM

Nadine Muzerall won a national title playing for the University of Minnesota in 2000 and led Ohio State to its first NCAA Division I women's hockey title as a coach in 2022.

Watch or listen:

The Buckeyes (32-5-2) are the top-ranked team in the country as they prepare for a national semifinals game against No. 3/5-ranked Northeastern (34-2-1) at 2:30 p.m. Friday in Duluth.

Muzerall talks about the importance of having national tournament experience, the challenges of this season, the strengths of this Buckeyes team and what some of the keys will be in her team's semifinals matchup. All this and more as she talks (as she's driving on her way to the rink) with The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.

TIME STAMPS

1:15 The mental outlook for the Buckeyes as they head to the Frozen Four

2:20 Keys to how Ohio State has stayed on top all season with the target on their backs

4:20 A key series against Minnesota in October

6:00 The importance of experience as her team heads to another Frozen Four

8:00 The continuing development of Jennifer Gardiner (OSU's leader in assists) this season

10:15 The ebbs and flows in net for OSU this season and Amanda Thiele emerging as the No. 1 goalie

12:00 The announcement that OSU will be building a new rink, how much input she will have on the designs, what she likes about the current rink

16:20 A scouting report on Northeastern, keys for OSU

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
