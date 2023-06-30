UPDATED: New pro women's hockey league's formation puts Minnesota Whitecaps' future in limbo

RICHFIELD, Minn. — For the past month, the state’s pro women’s hockey club, the Minnesota Whitecaps, has been loading up on some of the best college and international talent available. The goal for 2023-24 was to score one more goal, after the Whitecaps lost the Premier Hockey Federation’ s title game in overtime last spring.

With the announcement of a major upheaval in the world of women’s pro hockey on Friday morning, all of those goals are on hold, and all of the players under contract face an uncertain future.

"I don't know if there necessarily is a future for the Whitecaps," said forward Liz Schepers, who had 14 points in 22 games as a Whitecaps rookie last season. "We know pretty much what's out in the public as far as contracts being terminated and waiting to see what kind of shape this new league takes."

The formation of a new women’s pro league, which will replace the PHF, means that the Whitecaps will not play again until 2024, if they play again at all. On Friday, business partners Mark and Kimbra Walter and famed tennis star Billie Jean King announced the formation of a new women’s hockey league to begin play as early as January. The announcement did not reveal where the new league’s six teams will be located.

Schepers said the players have not received any concrete information about the makeup of the new league or whether it will include a Minnesota team. She said there is a determination among the current players to stay in hockey shape over the off-season while they await word.

According to published reports, all players currently under contract to the PHF were informed on Thursday evening that their contracts had been voided and severance payments will be made available.

"We were all very taken aback by it," said Schepers, who captained the Buckeyes' 2022 NCAA title team. "Obviously they had been working on things behind the scenes and we were carrying on business as usual as far as we thought. It's definitely a lot to take in over the last 24 hours here."

With the PHF currently supporting seven teams, that likely means one of the current league members will cease to exist in the new endeavor.

The Whitecaps are the most geographically isolated of the current PHF teams, with others located in Toronto, Montreal, Buffalo, Boston, Connecticut and the New York City area. Per the release announcing the new league has acquired assets of the PHF and has spent months negotiating a collective bargaining agreement with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association.

“These actions will enable the new league to move forward in unprecedented ways. The new league will undertake a thorough and equitable process to ensure that it features the best women’s hockey players in the world,” per the release.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity to advance women’s sports,” said King, in a statement. “I have no doubt that this league can capture the imagination of fans and a new generation of players.”

Although they had not named a head coach for the coming season, in recent weeks, the Whitecaps had been loading up their roster for another run at the Isobel Cup, which they won in 2019, their first season in the league. Recent signings or re-signings included former Ohio State standouts Paetyn Levis, Schepers and Madison Bizal, former Minnesota Duluth captain Sydney Brodt and former Gophers Patti Marshall , Olivia Knowles, Abigail Boreen and Catie Skaja.

With all of those contracts reportedly voided, the players are now in a wait-and-see situation, unsure if or where they could be playing when the new league launches.

"I've got to believe this is what's best for the sport, but it was definitely was a surprise to all of us, on both sides," Schepers said.