Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside TRL

UPDATED: New pro women's hockey league's formation puts Minnesota Whitecaps' future in limbo

A new six-team league will begin play in 2024, meaning that one of the current clubs in the seven-team Premier Hockey Federation could be folded. All current PHF contracts have been voided.

Brodt-2.26-Franz-6.jpg
Former Minnesota Duluth standout Sydney Brodt signed a two-year contract with the Minnesota Whitecaps on June 13, 2023.
Kayla Franz / Minnesota Whitecaps
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 1:56 PM

RICHFIELD, Minn. — For the past month, the state’s pro women’s hockey club, the Minnesota Whitecaps, has been loading up on some of the best college and international talent available. The goal for 2023-24 was to score one more goal, after the Whitecaps lost the Premier Hockey Federation’ s title game in overtime last spring.

With the announcement of a major upheaval in the world of women’s pro hockey on Friday morning, all of those goals are on hold, and all of the players under contract face an uncertain future.

"I don't know if there necessarily is a future for the Whitecaps," said forward Liz Schepers, who had 14 points in 22 games as a Whitecaps rookie last season. "We know pretty much what's out in the public as far as contracts being terminated and waiting to see what kind of shape this new league takes."

The formation of a new women’s pro league, which will replace the PHF, means that the Whitecaps will not play again until 2024, if they play again at all. On Friday, business partners Mark and Kimbra Walter and famed tennis star Billie Jean King announced the formation of a new women’s hockey league to begin play as early as January. The announcement did not reveal where the new league’s six teams will be located.

Schepers said the players have not received any concrete information about the makeup of the new league or whether it will include a Minnesota team. She said there is a determination among the current players to stay in hockey shape over the off-season while they await word.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to published reports, all players currently under contract to the PHF were informed on Thursday evening that their contracts had been voided and severance payments will be made available.

"We were all very taken aback by it," said Schepers, who captained the Buckeyes' 2022 NCAA title team. "Obviously they had been working on things behind the scenes and we were carrying on business as usual as far as we thought. It's definitely a lot to take in over the last 24 hours here."

With the PHF currently supporting seven teams, that likely means one of the current league members will cease to exist in the new endeavor.

More Whitecaps coverage
A close up of a hockey player on the bench
Inside TRL
Minnesota Whitecaps re-sign star Natalie Snodgrass to two-year deal
In her inaugural season playing professional hockey, the former Eastview high school standout tied for the highest scoring player on the team in 2022-23.
June 27, 2023 09:03 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Ohio State defeats Yale 2-1 in Frozen Four semifinal game at Pegula Ice Arena
Inside TRL
Paetyn Levis of Ohio State inks two-year deal with Minnesota Whitecaps
The Rogers, Minnesota native skated in five seasons for the Buckeyes and won a national championship in 2022.
June 26, 2023 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Patti Marshall.12-4.KF-1.jpg
Inside TRL
Whitecaps defender Patti Marshall on the piece of hockey equipment that helped her pick a career
Former Gopher, Shattuck-St. Mary's and Thief River Falls player Patti Marshall joins The Rink Live podcast to discuss her career, playing in Sweden and why she decided to play in the PHF
June 23, 2023 07:43 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Brodt-2.26-Franz-6.jpg
Inside TRL
Veterans Patti Marshall, Sydney Brodt ink two-year contracts to return to Whitecaps
After losing the PHF title game in overtime last season, two Minnesota Whitecaps mainstays are returning with the goal to bring the Isobel Cup back to the State of Hockey.
June 14, 2023 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
women hockey players compete during game
Inside TRL
Whitecaps add Buckeyes star Madison Bizal to defensive corps on a two-year contract
The Elk River, Minnesota, native was a Ms. Hockey finalist as a prep and a key member of Ohio State's 2022 NCAA title team, finishing as one of the Buckeyes' leaders in career games played.
June 12, 2023 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Boreen.jpg
WCHA
Abigail Boreen puts a pharmacy career on pause to join the Minnesota Whitecaps for next season
The forward from Somerset, Wis., finished among the top 10 Gophers all time in games played and will join former/future teammate Catie Skaja on the Whitecaps roster for 2023-24.
June 09, 2023 11:17 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

The Whitecaps are the most geographically isolated of the current PHF teams, with others located in Toronto, Montreal, Buffalo, Boston, Connecticut and the New York City area. Per the release announcing the new league has acquired assets of the PHF and has spent months negotiating a collective bargaining agreement with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association.

“These actions will enable the new league to move forward in unprecedented ways. The new league will undertake a thorough and equitable process to ensure that it features the best women’s hockey players in the world,” per the release.

OSU title.jpg
Ohio State women's hockey captain Liz Schepers held the NCAA champion trophy and celebrated with her teammates after the Buckeyes won the program's initial Frozen Four title, beating Minnesota Duluth 3-2 on March 20, 2022 at Pegula Ice Arena in State College, Pa.
Contributed / Buckeyes Athletics

“This is an extraordinary opportunity to advance women’s sports,” said King, in a statement. “I have no doubt that this league can capture the imagination of fans and a new generation of players.”

An email to the Whitecaps offices seeking clarity on what their future looks like was not immediately returned.

Although they had not named a head coach for the coming season, in recent weeks, the Whitecaps had been loading up their roster for another run at the Isobel Cup, which they won in 2019, their first season in the league. Recent signings or re-signings included former Ohio State standouts Paetyn Levis, Schepers and Madison Bizal, former Minnesota Duluth captain Sydney Brodt and former Gophers Patti Marshall , Olivia Knowles, Abigail Boreen and Catie Skaja.
With all of those contracts reportedly voided, the players are now in a wait-and-see situation, unsure if or where they could be playing when the new league launches.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I've got to believe this is what's best for the sport, but it was definitely was a surprise to all of us, on both sides," Schepers said.

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
What to read next
CollegeHockeyToday_Art-1080x720.jpg
Inside TRL
College Hockey Today: Summer Update
June 15, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Michelle Morgan.jpg
Inside TRL
New commissioner talks about the decision to merge Atlantic Hockey Association, College Hockey America
June 07, 2023 07:16 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Michelle Morgan.jpg
Inside TRL
Atlantic Hockey Association and College Hockey America to merge operations in 2024
June 06, 2023 12:40 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT