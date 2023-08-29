New Minnesota team on the way as part of the PWHL's original six

Minnesota missed out on the “Original Six” in the National Hockey League. Prior to the 1967 NHL expansion, which included the Minnesota North Stars, the league consisted of teams in Montreal, Toronto, New York, Boston, Detroit and Chicago.

But when the new Professional Women’s Hockey League was assembled over the past few months, having a team in Minnesota – acknowledged as one of the places in North America where female hockey is a part of the sports fabric – was viewed as a key to the new league’s success.

Indeed, when the initial details of the PWHL were announced on Tuesday, a new team in the State of Hockey was among the league’s Original Six, alongside teams in Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, New York and Boston.

“Minnesota, at the end of the day, we just had to have it there,” said Stan Kasten, the Los Angeles Dodgers president and a member of the new league’s board of directors. “If there’s anything like a women’s hockey hotbed in the U.S., it probably is Minnesota, so we really couldn’t leave them out of the original six.”

The good news for Minnesota hockey comes two months after the abrupt end of the Premier Hockey Federation which was home to the Minnesota Whitecaps, a professional women’s hockey team that played games at Tria Rink in St. Paul and later at Richfield Ice Arena. The Tuesday PWHL announcement did not include details about the six new teams’ names or home rinks.

Starting as soon as Jan. 1, 2024, the six teams will play 24 games, with playoffs in the spring. In the 2024-25 season and beyond, they will play 32 regular season games. The league expects to name a general manager for each of the six teams by the end of this week.

“This is the most exciting day in the history of women’s hockey, in my view,” said Brian Burke, the long-time NHL executive and Edina, Minn., native who is the executive director of the league’s players association.

Jayna Hefford, the league’s senior vice president, said that they conducted site visits over the past few months and while not revealing the new Minnesota team’s home rink, said that some of the league’s six teams will play in NHL buildings. It was noted that while much of the eastern teams’ travel will be by bus, league rules require teams to fly if a game is more than 400 miles away, meaning that the Minnesota entry will travel almost exclusively by plane. They felt that having a team in the state was worth the additional travel costs.

“We know there are a number of players that have come from that area. We know there’s a huge fan base,” Hefford said in a Zoom call with reporters. “When we looked in these markets, it wasn’t about whether there was a…team (there) in the past, it was just about finding the right markets, the right partners, the right facility and availability. It’s a bit of a puzzle to put together, but Minnesota was always a priority market for us and we just had to get to a place where we felt comfortable that we had all those other pieces as a part of it. It’s a market we’re incredibly excited about.”

Once a general manager is in place, the league will have a free agency period and then a draft on Sept. 18 in which the rosters of about two dozen players per team will begin to be filled out. Current college players are ineligible to be drafted. The teams will hold training camps starting in November, with the goal of dropping the puck as early as New Year’s Day. The teams are allowed to sign three players to contracts with a minimum salary of $80,000, which is a significant jump from previous pro women’s hockey leagues.

Kasten, who previously ran the NHL’s expansion Atlanta Thrashers, said that as soon as the six teams were announced, he got calls from interests in other cities looking to buy PWHL teams. London, Ont., and Washington, D.C., were also considered for the initial round of teams and did not make the cut, but Kasten said there are definite plans to expand beyond six teams for future seasons.

League officials said that television details are still being worked on, but their goal is to have each game available to stream in year one. They added that the league will operate with an eye toward international competition, to ensure the top PWHL athletes can also compete for their respective countries when called upon. And they are developing a league policy related to transgender athletes.

Kasten said the league will work with much cooperation from the NHL, which they expect will be a key to their long term success.

“We didn’t do this for the short term…we did it to be permanent,” said Kasten. “So far, our business model goes out 10 years and it will go longer when we need to. We understand that this is going to be expensive, particularly in the early years, but we’re prepared for that…We think of them as investments in what we’re building and we think this is going to be a very successful business and a worthwhile business.”