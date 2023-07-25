New Hampshire college to add Division III men's and women's hockey

KEENE, N.H. — Keene State, a college in southwestern New Hampshire, announced Monday, July 24 that it will be adding both men's and women's ice hockey to its list of athletic programs for the 2024-25 season.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of Keene State Owls DIII Ice Hockey," said President Dr. Melinda Treadwell in a press release from the college. Keene State announced the addition of both men's and women's ice hockey, along with an esports team, on Monday, July 24.

"The decision supports strategic enrollment and potential academic program growth for our college. In the case of hockey, of equal strategic benefit is that this investment supports our community's growing passion and the future success of Keene Ice," she added. "This is exactly how a public college can support itself and make a positive difference for the region it shares."

The men's and women's hockey teams will have their inaugural seasons in 2024-25. They will both operate independent of a conference for the first year of competition, but the men's team will join the Little East Conference in 2025-26. The LEC will include Keene State, UMass-Boston, UMass-Dartmouth, Plymouth State, Southern Maine, and VTSU Castleton. The press release states that plans to join a women's conference are still in the works. Both teams will compete at Keene Ice for a home rink, which is an arena just outside of campus.

The college has had previous success in men's club hockey through the American Collegiate Hockey Association. The Owls won the New England Collegiate Hockey Association Patriots Conference Championship in 2023 and made an appearance in the ACHA Northeast Regional Tournament.

Keene State is a liberal arts college with an enrollment of about 3,000. The school announced that a national search will take place to hire the head coaches of the two new teams. You can read the full press release from the college here .