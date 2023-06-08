New commissioner talks about the decision to merge Atlantic Hockey Association, College Hockey America

In a week in which she is getting ready to move to Boston, new Atlantic Hockey Association and College Hockey America commissioner Michelle Morgan takes time to discuss why the men's and women's conferences are merging and why now.

The former University of St. Thomas hockey player was named commissioner in February after being the senior director of athletics at John Carroll University since 2018. Morgan also has worked for St. Thomas, the Chicago Blackhawks and the Minnesota Wild in her career.

Morgan discusses her new job, replacing Robert DeGregorio, her alma mater and more on this episode of The Rink Live podcast with Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.

Watch or listen:

TIME STAMPS

1:00 How and why the AHA and CHA are merging

2:15 Drinking out of the fire hydrant, what her new job has been like, learning from the outgoing commissioner

4:15 The process of moving from Cleveland to Boston

5:45 Outgoing commissioner Bob DeGregorio and the fun differences she has noticed between the two

8:45 What the process of rebuilding the programs at Robert Morris University, which dropped both the men's and women's programs in 2021 and will return this season

12:00 Was the merger discussed when she was interviewed for her new position

14:15 Has Lindenwood been having discussions about joining the 11-team AHA

16:25 What will the new of the merged conference be?

17:45 The expansion of women's hockey after her experiences playing growing up

19:45 Dealing with the service academies (Army, Air Force), the diversity of the institutions in the two conferences

22:30 The opinions on the transfer portal in the two conferences, how it's affecting programs

24:45 Her reaction to the new arena being built at St. Thomas

26:55 As a Blackhawks fan, what it's like seeing them get the No. 1 pick