New book chronicles rise and fall of the Fighting Saints during the WHA's time in Minnesota

ST. PAUL — Years from now, the pandemic that first gripped the U.S. in 2020 will be remembered for tragedy and disruption, as millions died and every life was upended in some way. If there is a silver lining to come from it all, the abundance of down time that many had resulted in some amazing creativity and work that might not have otherwise been done.

Take — of all things — “A Slap Shot In Time,” which is a fun new book on the history of Minnesota’s time in the fledgling World Hockey Association from the 1970s. Countless hockey fans love the classic comedy, “Slap Shot,” but not as many folks know that many of the comedic on-ice hijinx depicted on screen came from real-life happenings in the WHA. Those many exploits and the history of the Minnesota Fighting Saints are chronicled by Dan Whenesota, the pen name for a high school teacher from Inver Grove Heights, Minn., who happened on the topic during all of that downtime in 2020, while learning about a defunct NHL team.

The 2022 book "A Slap Shot In Time" chronicles the history of the Minnesota Fighting Saints. Contributed photo

“Over the pandemic, I started watching the California Seals documentary, and they came into the league at the same time as the (Minnesota) North Stars,” Whenesota said. “It made me wonder why there wasn’t a documentary about the North Stars. I’d already done some amateur videos online, and I figured since I was going to be home for a while, I should make one.”

So Whenesota put together a four-part online video documentary about the 26 years that the North Stars spent in Minnesota, from their inaugural games in 1967 to their departure for Texas in 1993. The video includes the origins of Met Center (the North Stars’ home rink in Bloomington), their trips to the Stanley Cup Final in 1981 and 1991, and everything in between.

But for a time in the 1970s, the Twin Cities were home to not one but two pro hockey teams, with the formation and eventual demise of the Saints, who played in downtown St. Paul.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the ‘70s, you can’t learn about the history of the North Stars without learning about the history of the Fighting Saints,” Whenesota said, noting that the team was usually mentioned, but not truly explored, elsewhere. “When you look at the Fighting Saints history, no one has really ever told their story. It’s always one of the 12 chapters in a North Stars book. On their first team, 13 out of the 26 players were Minnesotans when they started in the WHA. I just felt they needed their own story.”

Dan Whenesota Contributed photo

So a book about Minnesota’s time in the WHA became his next project. Immediately upon getting some of the legendary WHA stories down on the page, he learned that the similarities between real life and one of the classic hockey movies were not coincidental.

“I was born in ‘73, so I never went to a Saints game. But I’ve seen ‘Slap Shot’ and when you go through all this history, it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, it really happened,’” he said. “All the stuff in ‘Slap Shot’ really happened. That player actually got hit in the face by a tire chain. That stuff really happened!”

Whenesota collected much of his information from Minneapolis Star Tribune archives, which are available online (the St. Paul Pioneer Press, which covered the team more extensively, does not currently have online archives.) He got some photos from the Minnesota Historical Society, and also lucked into meeting Mike Lamey, the original media relations contact for the Fighting Saints, who still had around 3,000 photos from the four-plus seasons the team played in Minnesota. The second incarnation of the team folded for good in January of 1977.

1 / 4: Minnesota Fighting Saints coach Harry Neale (center) spoke to his team during a timeout of a 1974 WHA game at the St. Paul Civic Center. 2 / 4: Prep hockey legend Henry Boucha, originally from Warroad, Minn., skated for the Minnesota Fighting Saints of the WHA wearing his signature headband during a game at the St. Paul Civic Center. 3 / 4: Virginia, Minn., native Jack Carlson skated for the Minnesota Fighting Saints in the WHA and later in the NHL. He and brothers Steve and Jeff inspired the Hanson brothers from the popular hockey movie "Slap Shot." 4 / 4: Former Minnesota Gophers player, and future Gophers assistant coach Bill Butters was a noted enforcer for the Minnesota Fighting Saints during their time in the WHA in the 1970s.

Interviews were a challenge early on, as some former Fighting Saints were reluctant to talk to someone they didn’t know. After Whenesota was introduced to International Falls native and Saints goalie Mike “Lefty” Curran, things came together more quickly.

“Lefty’s daughter called and said her dad had some great stories and I should talk to him. We got together and we were like two peas in a pod,” Whenesota said. “We get together and watch football games, and there couldn’t have been a better person to help with this because he’s a real character.”

“A Slap Shot In Time” is around 175 pages and retails for $18.99 in paperback and $14.99 for the e-book edition. It is available on Amazon.com .