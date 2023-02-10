Sponsored By
New Atlantic, CHA commissioner discusses her background in hockey, working in the NHL, planning outdoor games

Michelle Morgan, a former University of St. Thomas player and administrator, has been the AD at John Carroll University since 2018. She tells some colorful stories on The Rink Live podcast

Text that reads "The Rink Live Podcast" on a light blue background
The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick HattenJess Myers
February 10, 2023 09:11 AM
Michelle Morgan's love of hockey goes back to growing up in a Chicago suburb and going to Blackhawks games with her father. After playing some boys hockey, she played for the University of St. Thomas. Then she had an internship with the Blackhawks, worked for the Minnesota Wild and then eight years in athletic administration at St. Thomas before becoming the athletic director at John Carroll University in Ohio.

She was recently named the new commissioner of both the men's Atlantic Hockey conference and the women's College Hockey America conference. She talks about her interesting career, her new job, tells some colorful stories and more on The Rink Live podcast with Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.

Watch or listen:

TIME STAMPS

2:00 What went into her decision to become the Atlantic and CHA commissioner

3:20 The process of applying to become a commissioner

4:20 The different kind of colleges that are in the two conferences, her first questions on the new job

6:05 Taking on two conference head positions, her confidence in doing both because of her background

8:00 Her background in hockey, playing hockey, growing up in Chicago area, her time in Minnesota

9:40 How she got her job working for the Minnesota Wild, what she did for the team, working at St. Thomas

13:00 Working for the Chicago Blackhawks

13:45 Helping organize outdoor NHL games, a story about Eric Daze

16:50 The challenges that await her in her new job

19:15 Multisport conferences vs. one-sport conferences

21:00 Where her interest in the game started, growing up in Chicago, going to Blackhawks games as a kid, old Chicago Stadium

28:00 As a former St. Thomas athlete, what's it like seeing the Tommies play Division I hockey and having a new arena coming to campus

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
