Minnesota Whitecaps re-sign star Natalie Snodgrass to two-year deal

In her inaugural season playing professional hockey, the former Eastview high school standout tied for the highest scoring player on the team in 2022-23.

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 9:03 PM

RICHFIELD, Minn. — Natalie Snodgrass, a Rookie of the Year finalist for the Premier Hockey Federation in 2022-23, has re-signed with the Minnesota Whitecaps on a two-year deal.

The former Eastview High School standout posted 10 goals and 10 assists over 22 contests last year for the Whitecaps, which tied veteran Jonna Albers for the team lead in scoring.

"It feels incredible and I still can't believe I get to call this my job," said Snodgrass in a team press release. "There's a lot of new beginnings happening this year. I can't wait to get started to create a championship culture and bring Izzy (the Isobel Cup) back to the State of Hockey."

The 24-year-old forward is a former captain for the University of Connecticut and is originally from Eagan, Minnesota. She was a PHF All-Star in 2022-23 after a dominant campaign in her first professional season.

"She established herself as a goal scorer and made teams recognize her ability to put the puck in the back of the net," said Whitecaps general manager Chi-Yin Tse in the same press release. "I respect her game and attitude towards the game and feel like we need to amplify that when we play gritty teams. Teams need to know that the Minnesotans will not back down and will fight hard in the corners and work to put the puck in the net."

Snodgrass will be an integral piece of the Minnesota team for the 2023-24 season that looks to return to the Isobel Cup Championship after losing in overtime to the Toronto Six in 2023.

