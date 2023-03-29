Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside TRL

Minnesota Whitecaps, head coach part ways days after losing league title

The women’s professional team that plays out of TRIA Rink in St. Paul lost the Isobel Cup game -- the league’s championship -- 4-3 on Sunday in overtime to the Toronto Six in Tempe, Ariz.

Minnesota-Whitecaps-title
The Minnesota Whitecaps pose with the 2019 Isobel Cup after winning the championship trophy in their inaugural season in the NWHL at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.
Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Today at 4:31 PM

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Whitecaps of the Premier Hockey Federation announced Wednesday, March 29, that Ronda Engelhardt is no longer coaching the team.

In five seasons with Minnesota, Engelhardt served as co-coach with Jack Brodt before taking over full responsibilities this past season.

The women’s professional team that plays out of TRIA Rink in St. Paul lost the Isobel Cup game -- the league’s championship -- 4-3 on Sunday in overtime to the Toronto Six in Tempe, Ariz. The team had a 10-11-3 record for the 2022-23 season.

"We want to thank Ronda for her five seasons as a coach with the Minnesota Whitecaps,” said Bobby Long, director of hockey operations with NLTT Hockey Ventures, LLC., in a statement. "The organization will be conducting a search over the next few months to fill the head coach's role with the Whitecaps.”

Engelhardt was assisted this season by Amber Hegland and Angela Zevnik Girtz.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PHF was formerly known as the National Women’s Hockey League.

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also assists with other content produced by Forum Communications.
What to read next
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Inside TRL
A look back at the wild NCAA regionals, ahead to the Frozen Four, the transfer portal
Jess Myers, Brad Schlossman, Mick Hatten and Matt Wellens break down what they saw last weekend, the matchups for the national semifinals and look ahead at some roster challenges on this episode.
March 27, 2023 07:05 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college women play ice hockey
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: The unlikely 7th national title for Wisconsin women, NCAA men's tournament preview
A look back at the NCAA women's Frozen Four; Michigan beating Minnesota for Big 10 playoff title; SCSU beating UND, Colorado College to win NCHC. Also a look ahead to NCAA men's regionals
March 21, 2023 05:24 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
JRW_6793.jpg
Inside TRL
Ohio State coach discusses her team defending the national title, the new rink coming to campus
Nadine Muzerall has won a national championship as a player and as a coach. On The Rink Live podcast, she talks about the challenges for her top-ranked team and previews the national semifinals game
March 15, 2023 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college men play ice hockey
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: Game 3 recaps, NCAA women's Frozen Four, Big 10 championship game matchup, predictions galore
A look at how UND, SCSU got to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff, the Gophers chances in the women's Frozen Four and the men's conference title game and our panel makes predictions for this weekend's playoffs
March 14, 2023 12:19 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT