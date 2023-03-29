Minnesota Whitecaps, head coach part ways days after losing league title

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Whitecaps of the Premier Hockey Federation announced Wednesday, March 29, that Ronda Engelhardt is no longer coaching the team.

In five seasons with Minnesota, Engelhardt served as co-coach with Jack Brodt before taking over full responsibilities this past season.

The women’s professional team that plays out of TRIA Rink in St. Paul lost the Isobel Cup game -- the league’s championship -- 4-3 on Sunday in overtime to the Toronto Six in Tempe, Ariz. The team had a 10-11-3 record for the 2022-23 season.

"We want to thank Ronda for her five seasons as a coach with the Minnesota Whitecaps,” said Bobby Long, director of hockey operations with NLTT Hockey Ventures, LLC., in a statement. "The organization will be conducting a search over the next few months to fill the head coach's role with the Whitecaps.”

Engelhardt was assisted this season by Amber Hegland and Angela Zevnik Girtz.

The PHF was formerly known as the National Women’s Hockey League.