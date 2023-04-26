Sponsored By
Inside TRL

Mike Hastings discusses his move to Wisconsin, leaving Minnesota State

The Badgers' new head coach spent 11 seasons with the Mavericks as one of the most successful programs in the country. Hastings discusses his move and the challenges that lie ahead

230403MH-1425-Hastings.jpg
Wisconsin men's hockey coach Mike Hastings (right) received a Badgers sweater from athletic director Chris McIntosh at an introductory event on Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
Contributed / Wisconsin Athletics
By Mick Hatten and Jess Myers
Today at 7:02 AM

Mike Hastings spent the last 11 seasons helping lead the Minnesota State University-Mankato men's hockey program to places it had never been before, including winning conference championships and reaching two Frozen Fours. But Hastings recently left the Mavericks to become the new head coach at the University of Wisconsin.

Hastings talks about making that decision, the process of getting his new job, trying to build new relationships and what the welcome has been like from people attached to the Badgers. All this and a lot more on The Rink Live podcast with Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.

TIME STAMPS

1:20 What intrigued Mike about the University of Wisconsin job?

3:45 What was the process to having conversations about the Badgers job?

5:15 Remembering what the North Dakota/Wisconsin rivalry was like in the 1980s, the history of the Badgers program

8:30 The education of getting to know the current players, the recruits, maneuvering the transfer portal when you take on a new job; the roster he inherited when he took over at MSU-Mankato

11:00 Assistant coach Todd Knott following Hastings from MSU to Wisconsin, his relationship with Knott

14:00 His top priority — getting to know the players, figuring out how to get around Madison

16:00 Some of the Badgers alumni reaching out to him

17:30 The difficulty of changing jobs from somewhere he was comfortable, telling the players he was leaving, meeting new players; some Mavericks deciding to transfer to Wisconsin

21:00 How the Big Ten looks

23:00 What it was like building a successful program at MSU-Manakto and leaving that community, looking through the windshield instead of at the mirror

26:30 His relationship with new MSU-Mankato head coach Luke Strand

28:00 The family advisor/agents role during the transfer portal era, adapting, communicating more

30:00 How Wisconsin has reached out and embraced him, talking with Baders women's head hockey coach Mark Johnson

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
