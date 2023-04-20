Luke Strand discusses becoming the head coach at Minnesota State, his background in hockey

Luke Strand wrote a school paper in the fifth grade on what he wanted to be when he grew up. He said a fireman or a coach.

It ended up being the latter and he has coached in hockey for the last 20-plus years. He has coached in junior hockey, NCAA Division III, Division I and pro hockey (AHL) levels. He began as a player growing up in Eau Claire, Wis. He ended up playing junior hockey for the North Iowa Huskies (USHL) and at Wisconsin-Eau Claire. After playing some minor league hockey, he has been a head or assistant coach or a scout.

On April 10, he became the head coach at Minnesota State University-Mankato for the men's hockey team. Strand talks about the stops in his career, trying to navigate the transfer portal and how he would like to see the Mavericks play. He talks about all of this and more with The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten in this episode of The Rink Live podcast.

TIMESTAMPS

:45 The process of how he ended up getting the head coaching job at Minnesota State

1:40 Growing up in Wisconsin, his background in hockey, playing for North Iowa and Wisconsin-Eau Claire

2:55 What it was like playing for PK O'Handley

3:45 What it was like playing for Wisconsin-Eau Claire

4:45 How he got into coaching

5:30 What he's taken away from working under some notable head coaches

7:45 What are the differences between coaching in juniors, college and pro hockey?

9:20 His experiences at the Division I level

10:25 Was being a head coach at the Division I level always a goal?

11:25 Winning the USHL's Clark Cup with the Sioux City Musketeers

13:15 The transfer portal and it's affect on hockey

14:30 What it was like coaching at Ohio State

15:45 What are his selling points to recruits on MSU-Mankato?

17:50 His relationship with former Mavericks coach Mike Hastings

19:15 His son, Bryce, a defenseman in the NAHL

20:20 The status of the Mavericks' roster

21:40 Trying to put together a staff

23:00 What kind of playing style would he like to see the Mavericks play

24:15 Where is he at in the moving process

25:30 What the CCHA looks like

26:35 The role of advisors/agents on college hockey with the transfer portal