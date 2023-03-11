Live from the Expo: Vineeta Sawkar, Judd Zulgad and others around Minnesota share hockey experiences, updates

ST. PAUL — Catch the latest episodes of The Rink Live podcast from the Let's Play Hockey Expo in St. Paul. Jess Myers and Mick Hatten talked with today's top personalities, coaches and former players.

Judd Zulgad, SKOR North personality

On the North Stars, Stanley Cup drought, Bud Grant and more.

Danny Irmen

Former Gophers and Wild player discusses his hockey career and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vineeta Sawkar, WCCO radio

On being a hockey mom, a hockey player and her love of hockey.

Bryn Chyzyk

Waterloo Black Hawks GM and former UND player talks about the state tourney and more.

Steve Carroll

Goalie coach talks about his teaching methods handling a goalie staff.