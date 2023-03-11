Live from the Expo: Vineeta Sawkar, Judd Zulgad and others around Minnesota share hockey experiences, updates
Mick Hatten and Jess Myers talk to today's newsmakers about the State of Hockey
ST. PAUL — Catch the latest episodes of The Rink Live podcast from the Let's Play Hockey Expo in St. Paul. Jess Myers and Mick Hatten talked with today's top personalities, coaches and former players.
Judd Zulgad, SKOR North personality
On the North Stars, Stanley Cup drought, Bud Grant and more.
Danny Irmen
Former Gophers and Wild player discusses his hockey career and more.
ADVERTISEMENT
Vineeta Sawkar, WCCO radio
On being a hockey mom, a hockey player and her love of hockey.
Bryn Chyzyk
Waterloo Black Hawks GM and former UND player talks about the state tourney and more.
Steve Carroll
Goalie coach talks about his teaching methods handling a goalie staff.
Andresen discusses the state of hockey around the state and says "there's been a bit of a rebound" with officials, but his organization is still working on recruitment and improving the treatment of those crews.
The Bulldogs face Minnesota on Saturday in the NCAA regional final.
"That is one of the top memories that I've ever had," he says.
Anthony Charles Walsh, who won a state championship with the Hornets in 2013, shares his hockey past and what prompted him to write his book.
Mizutani, who is the Wild beat writer for the Pioneer Press, also talks about the progression of Marco Rossi, who had a short stint with the big club before he was sent back down to Iowa.
Our high school beat writer joins Jess Myers to recap the boys tournament so far
Swanson talks about Warroad's top line, Carson Pilgrim tape job on his stick, the wild Moorhead-Edina finish and more.
Taylor Heise on growing up in a basketball family, where her love of juggling came from, her drive to improve
A conversation with the University of Minnesota graduate student, who won the Patty Kazmaier Trophy as women's hockey's best player last season. A look inside the competitive mind of the star center
The award was established in 2004 and presented to a coach of an elite-level club, collegiate or national-level team, or a coach of an elite athlete who competes at the highest level of their sport.
In leading the Gophers to the top of their respective conferences, the men's top rookie and the women's top veteran were recognized by the Hockey Commissioners Association this week.
Huskies vs. Bulldogs and Fighting Hawks vs. Mavericks are both set for rematches in the playoffs. Gophers women win WCHA Final Faceoff.
Huskies split with Mavericks, Bulldogs lose last home game, Fighting Hawks play to rare tie, Minnesota sweeps Ohio State. Top four seeds in women's hockey move on to WCHA Final Faceoff.
ADVERTISEMENT