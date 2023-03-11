Sponsored By
Inside TRL

Live from the Expo: Vineeta Sawkar, Judd Zulgad and others around Minnesota share hockey experiences, updates

Mick Hatten and Jess Myers talk to today's newsmakers about the State of Hockey

TRLP vineeta.jpg
WCCO Radio personality Vineeta Sawkar and Jess Myers.
The Rink Live
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
March 11, 2023 01:34 PM

ST. PAUL — Catch the latest episodes of The Rink Live podcast from the Let's Play Hockey Expo in St. Paul. Jess Myers and Mick Hatten talked with today's top personalities, coaches and former players.

Judd Zulgad, SKOR North personality

On the North Stars, Stanley Cup drought, Bud Grant and more.

Danny Irmen

Former Gophers and Wild player discusses his hockey career and more.

Vineeta Sawkar, WCCO radio

On being a hockey mom, a hockey player and her love of hockey.

Bryn Chyzyk

Waterloo Black Hawks GM and former UND player talks about the state tourney and more.

Steve Carroll

Goalie coach talks about his teaching methods handling a goalie staff.

MORE RINK LIVE PODCASTS FROM THE EXPO:
TRLP Glen.jpg
Inside TRL
Minnesota Hockey director talks about youth hockey, officiating needs and more
Andresen discusses the state of hockey around the state and says "there's been a bit of a rebound" with officials, but his organization is still working on recruitment and improving the treatment of those crews.
March 11, 2023 10:08 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
TRLP Gabbie.jpg
WCHA
UMD's Gabbie Hughes talks about the Bulldogs, her career, why she loves Duluth and Sophie's Squad
The Bulldogs face Minnesota on Saturday in the NCAA regional final.
March 10, 2023 07:05 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
TRLP Westrum.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Former Gopher, NHL'er Erik Westrum talks about his career, longest state game
"That is one of the top memories that I've ever had," he says.
March 10, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
TRLP Anthony2.jpg
Inside TRL
Former Edina player talks about his children's book that tackles race issue in hockey
Anthony Charles Walsh, who won a state championship with the Hornets in 2013, shares his hockey past and what prompted him to write his book.
March 10, 2023 02:42 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
TRLP Dane2.jpg
NHL
Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press discusses Kirill Kaprizov, how team can improve without him
Mizutani, who is the Wild beat writer for the Pioneer Press, also talks about the progression of Marco Rossi, who had a short stint with the big club before he was sent back down to Iowa.
March 10, 2023 01:12 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
TRLP Sydney.jpg
Minnesota Boys
The Rink Live reporter Sydney Wolf shares her state tournament experience, surprises
Our high school beat writer joins Jess Myers to recap the boys tournament so far
March 10, 2023 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
TRLP Eli.jpg
Minnesota Boys
The Rink Live's Eli Swanson recaps the boys state hockey tournament
Swanson talks about Warroad's top line, Carson Pilgrim tape job on his stick, the wild Moorhead-Edina finish and more.
March 10, 2023 11:05 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
010821.Heise
Inside TRL
Taylor Heise on growing up in a basketball family, where her love of juggling came from, her drive to improve
A conversation with the University of Minnesota graduate student, who won the Patty Kazmaier Trophy as women's hockey's best player last season. A look inside the competitive mind of the star center
March 02, 2023 01:19 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

What to read next
Hoff_2018 copy.jpg
Inside TRL
David Hoff of North Dakota earns paralympic coach of year award
The award was established in 2004 and presented to a coach of an elite-level club, collegiate or national-level team, or a coach of an elite athlete who competes at the highest level of their sport.
March 08, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
2023010818-03-591841.jpg
Inside TRL
Gophers' stars Logan Cooley, Taylor Heise honored with national awards for February
In leading the Gophers to the top of their respective conferences, the men's top rookie and the women's top veteran were recognized by the Hockey Commissioners Association this week.
March 07, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
SCSU vs UMD_0574.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: The playoffs are upon us
Huskies vs. Bulldogs and Fighting Hawks vs. Mavericks are both set for rematches in the playoffs. Gophers women win WCHA Final Faceoff.
March 06, 2023 06:56 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college men play ice hockey
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: Gophers cruise, UND gets 4 points, WCHA Final Faceoff set
Huskies split with Mavericks, Bulldogs lose last home game, Fighting Hawks play to rare tie, Minnesota sweeps Ohio State. Top four seeds in women's hockey move on to WCHA Final Faceoff.
February 27, 2023 06:02 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
