Lamoureux twins selected to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

GRAND FORKS — The Lamoureux twins are headed to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

Grand Forks natives Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando will be inducted to the Hall during a Nov. 30 ceremony in St. Paul's RiverCentre. They'll go in alongside the late USA Hockey executive Jim Johannson, sled team goalie Steve Cash and NHL goalie Ryan Miller.

The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame is located in Eveleth, Minn.

"When Pat (Kelleher) called us, Jocelyne and I were at the airport and I had my daughter, nine weeks old, strapped to me," Lamoureux-Morando said of learning they were going into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. "I was quite surprised to be getting that call. When you reflect back on your career, you remember your teammates, who have been a part of your journey."

The Lamoureux twins will be just the eighth and ninth women inducted into the Hall. The others are Cammi Granato (Class of 2008), Cindy Curley (2013), Karyn Bye (2014), Angela Ruggiero (2015), Natalie Darwitz (2018), Krissy Wendell (2019) and Jenny Potter (2020).

The twins will be the first players from USA's 2018 Olympic gold-medal winning squad to enter the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

Both had pivotal contributions in leading the Americans to their first Olympic gold in 20 years.

Trailing by a goal in the third period to rival Canada, Lamoureux-Morando scored on a breakaway to even it. After a scoreless overtime, Lamoureux-Davidson buried the game-winning goal in the shootout on a dazzling move.

"The shootout goal was the defining moment for most people for my career, but I think what I'm most proud of is the teams I was a part of, especially the great teams," Lamoureux-Davidson said. "It's not just the medals we won, but the change we made for women's hockey. We elevated the game. Women's hockey has grown so much as far as the speed and the skill. To be part of such an instrumental group — on and off the ice — is what I'm most proud of.

"The further removed you are, the more you appreciate the people who were a part of your journey. It was an honor to be surrounded by so many great people."

The Lamoreux twins also have two Olympic silver medals (2010 Vancouver, 2014 Sochi) to go with their gold (2018 PyeongChang).

They won six golds at the World Championship (2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017) and one silver (2012).

"When I think about being inspired, it was the 1998 team for us," Lamoureux-Davidson said of USA's first Olympic gold in the sport. "Monique and I watched them win a gold medal in 1998, when we were in first grade. That sparked our Olympic dreams and Team USA aspirations. We were fortunate enough to wear the red, white and blue for many years."

The Lamoureux twins were dominant players at the college level. After spending their freshman season with Minnesota, they opted to transfer to their hometown team to try to build and grow UND's program.

Lamoureux-Davidson set the Western Collegiate Hockey Association's all-time scoring record by tallying 285 points in four seasons, ranking third in college hockey history.

Lamoureux-Morando, who played defense for much of her college career, finished with 265 points. She's the only player in college hockey history to earn All-American honors at two different positions.

The Lamoureux twins announced their retirement from hockey in February 2021.

"To be able to live out that Olympic dream three times," Lamoureux-Morando said, "and to win gold in 2018, that's something we'll always cherish."

Both Lamoureux twins reside in Grand Forks.

"Being removed from the sport for two to three years, when you really reflect back on it, you know how special of a leadership group we were able to be a part of with the national team for a number of years," Lamoureux-Morando said. "You realize how special certain groups are, and what we were able to accomplish. It's truly an honor, but really it's a reflection of all the people who surrounded us for a number of years. To have such a long career playing on the national team is pretty special."