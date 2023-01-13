Jordan McAlpine joins The Rink Live reporting team

FARGO — Jordan McAlpine, one of only three reporters allowed to cover the NCHC Pod games in Omaha during the COVID-19 outbreak in December 2020, has joined The Rink Live as its junior hockey reporter.

McAlpine, a 2022 graduate of the University of Nebraska at Omaha, recently worked for the Lincoln Journal Star covering Nebraska football, men's basketball, College World Series and other events.

McAlpine is no stranger to hockey, however. He has covered the sport in some capacity since 2019, both at the college and junior level, and grew up playing and being around the rink. He spent the past three seasons covering Omaha and the NCHC for The Gateway student newspaper, along with doing a variety of freelance work in Omaha and around the country. McAlpine also served as The Gateway’s sports editor during his final two years at UNO.

An Omaha native, McAlpine will predominately cover the USHL for The Rink Live along with helping create a variety of other junior and draft prospect content.

"Since Day 1 of joining The Rink Live, we have felt the most untapped hockey “newsland” is the USHL," said Pierre-Paul Lamoureux, general manager of The Rink Live. "The best promising young hockey prospects develop in this league and we want to bring exposure to the players and the league. Jordan is an up-and-coming journalist with a tireless work ethic. He is the perfect fit to cover this league and NHL prospects.”

Look for McAlpine's upcoming coverage of the All-American Game from Plymouth, Mich. The game is set for 3 p.m. CT Monday.

McAlpine can be reached at jmcalpine@therinklive.com or on Twitter @jordan_mcalpine .