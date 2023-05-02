Jordan McAlpine breaks down the USHL draft, playoffs

Jordan McAlpine joined The Rink Live staff during this hockey season and hit the ground running. He covers junior hockey for our website. In this episode of The Rink Live podcast, he discusses this week's USHL Draft, the USHL playoffs, the NAHL playoffs and more with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers.

TIME STAMPS

1:00 USHL Draft, Phase I will be Tuesday, Phase II on Wednesday — the difference between the phases, how old do you have to be to be drafted

3:00 Phase II is for players who still have junior eligibility, but are playing in other leagues

4:15 Who are some of the top players who will go in Phase I

ADVERTISEMENT

5:15 What a tender is and how it affects teams in the draft, who are some of the players who have been tendered in the USHL

7:30 Are there territories for players in the USHL

8:40 The timing of the USHL draft as the league is preparing for the conference finals

9:45 Why the Fargo Force have had such a great season

11:20 What to expect from the USHL Eastern Conference finals between Chicago and Youngstown

13:00 Fargo's Cole Knuble and his family's background in hockey

13:45 The new coach for the USHL's Madison Capitols — Andy Brandt —

14:30 The rise of the St. Cloud Norsemen in the NAHL this season, the upset of Aberdeen, keys for them as they prepare for Austin in the next round

ADVERTISEMENT

16:15 How player turnover affects junior hockey

18:00 Why coaches go back and forth between college and junior hockey

20:30 Goalie Isak Posch, a St. Cloud State recruit, has been a good story for the NAHL's Minnesota Wilderness

22:00 NAHL predictions

24:00 USHL predictions: Lincoln vs. Fargo, Chicago vs. Youngstown

26:30 What it's been like for Jordan in his new job