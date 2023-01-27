ADVERTISEMENT

How exactly do you maintain outdoor ice? Gophers ice man explains how for Hockey Day Minnesota

Craig Flor of the University of Minnesota talks about the unique challenges of maintaining the ice sheet this week at Hockey Day Minnesota

Craig Flor, the arena manager at 3M Arena at Mariucci and Ridder Arena, middle, joins Mick Hatten and Jess Myers on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 in White Bear Lake, Minn.
The Rink Live
The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
January 26, 2023 07:30 PM
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Too much sun? Not good. Too cold? Not good, either.

3M Arena at Mariucci and Ridder Arena manager Craig Flor joins The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers at Hockey Day Minnesota on Thursday to discuss the outdoor ice sheet in White Bear Lake and what he's learned over the years.

"One of the challenges right now is that its sunny outside," Flor said, talking about how to best maintain the ice. But frigid temperatures also create their own issues.

Talking about other recent outdoor games, including the NHL Stadium Series and Winter Classic games, "Every place has been different," Flor said. "Every place has a unique challenge."

He also talks about the timeframe for taking 3M Arena at Mariucci from an Olympic ice sheet to NHL-size rink once the season ends for the Gophers and more.

Check back to The Rink Live for more exclusive interviews at Hockey Day Minnesota.

The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
This byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources and which require little or no additional reporting. At times, this byline is used when a story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
