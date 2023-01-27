How exactly do you maintain outdoor ice? Gophers ice man explains how for Hockey Day Minnesota

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Too much sun? Not good. Too cold? Not good, either.

3M Arena at Mariucci and Ridder Arena manager Craig Flor joins The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers at Hockey Day Minnesota on Thursday to discuss the outdoor ice sheet in White Bear Lake and what he's learned over the years.

"One of the challenges right now is that its sunny outside," Flor said, talking about how to best maintain the ice. But frigid temperatures also create their own issues.

Talking about other recent outdoor games, including the NHL Stadium Series and Winter Classic games, "Every place has been different," Flor said. "Every place has a unique challenge."

He also talks about the timeframe for taking 3M Arena at Mariucci from an Olympic ice sheet to NHL-size rink once the season ends for the Gophers and more.

Check back to The Rink Live for more exclusive interviews at Hockey Day Minnesota.