Hockey for Everybody camp in St. Cloud is canceled

ST. CLOUD— St. Cloud's Hockey for Everybody Camp has been canceled due to lack of enrollment.

Camp director Jacob Mars told St. Cloud Live on Friday, July 7, that the July 13-16 hockey camp — designed to rethink was it means to be a hockey player by creating an inclusive environment for all — did not have enough registration to go forward this year.

Mars, Showdown Sports and Anthony Walsh had planned for the camp to offer kids ages 9 to 18, blind adults, and players from the LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities the chance to improve their skills and rewrite what it means to play.

The camp was to take place at St. Cloud State University.

All those who registered have already been reimbursed, Mars said. Showdown Sports plans to try the camp again next year, provided enrollment numbers are sufficient.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those who have questions, contact Mars at 612-747-8869 or jmars@showdownsports.com.