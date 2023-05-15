Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside TRL

Gophers forward Abbey Murphy discusses winning a gold medal, where her feistiness comes from

Murphy grew up in an Illinois family with two brothers who have played college sports, a mother who played college softball and a dad who was a Marine. She won gold last month with Team USA

USA's Abbey Murphy skates during a Team USA practice
Team USA's Abbey Murphy (37) skates during practice Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at The National Sports Center in Blaine.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
By Mick Hatten and Jess Myers
Today at 4:55 PM

Abbey Murphy did not have any other hockey players in her family. So where did her interest in the game come from? A fun story on how she got introduced to the sport through a neighbor.

While Murphy did not have hockey in her family, she grew up in an athletic household. Her brother, Dominic, is a wrestler at St. Cloud State. Her brother, Patrick, played college football at Carthage College and her mother, Lynne, is a member of the St. Xavier University Hall of Fame for her softball talents.

She says her feistiness comes from her father, Ed, who was a Marine.

Murphy discusses winning a gold medal in April with Team USA at the IIHF World Championships, her Winter Olympics experience, when she decided she wanted to be a Gopher and a lot more on this episode of The Rink Live podcast with Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.

ADVERTISEMENT

TIME STAMPS

:40 Going to the IIHF World Championships, winning the gold medal

1:30 Why playing for the national team changes all the time

2:10 What the rivalry between Team USA and Canada is like

3:15 What her experience was like at the 2022 Winter Olympics

4:15 What her relationship is like with former Gophers assistant coach and Team USA coach Joel Johnson

5:20 What it was like getting back onto the Gophers after a year playing for Team USA, the hardest part of playing college hockey again

6:45 How she started playing hockey in Illinois

ADVERTISEMENT

8:15 Her mother is a St. Xavier Hall of Fame member as a softball player, brother Dominic is an All-American wrestler at St. Cloud State, brother Patrick played football at Carthage College. What it was like growing up in that house, where her toughness and mean streaks come from

11:15 Growing up as the Chicago Blackhawks were on the top of the NHL, Connor Bedard

12:20 How the recruiting process was not very rigorous

13:40 When she started thinking about playing college hockey

14:45 What it was like going from losing in the national semifinals to going to play for Team USA at the World Championships

16:00 What it's like being a teammate and linemate of Taylor Heise, a Patty Kazmaier winner

17:10 What it is like to being a teammate of Hillary Knight after looking up to her

18:10 Players she grew up admiring, knowing Kendall Coyne

ADVERTISEMENT

19:15 How she plays a physical game despite being 5-foot-5, how she ends up in the penalty box so much

21:15 What she's working on to improve

22:40 What playing against St. Thomas at Xcel Energy Center means

23:40 How the hockey culture is different in Minnesota vs. Illinois, how her family watches pro hockey now

24:40 What she's majoring in in college, how she wishes she could play hockey for a living, her hopes for her career after playing

26:15 Working camps, coaching younger players

26:50 The difference in pizza in Minnesota vs. Chicago

28:20 Working with former Team USA star Natalie Darwitz on the Gophers

ADVERTISEMENT

28:50 What her offseason is like

29:45 Where she keeps her national team medals

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
What to read next
McAlpine Jordan.jpg
Inside TRL
Jordan McAlpine breaks down the USHL draft, playoffs
The Rink Live reporters discusses a big week in junior hockey, which includes the USHL draft, USHL conference finals and NAHL playoffs and makes some predictions on The Rink Live podcast.
May 01, 2023 07:50 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
ProspectsShow-TheRinkLive-1080x720.jpg
Inside TRL
The Rink Live Prospects Show guides you through the playoffs
Sydney Wolf and Jordan McAlpine take you through the USHL and NAHL postseason so far, some of the top performers of the past week and news on recent college commitments.
April 28, 2023 12:22 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Apr 21, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (7) meets left wing Mason Marchment (27) and Dallas Stars center Ty Dellandrea (10) in the first period of game three of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Inside TRL
Record-setting Stars looking to eliminate Wild
The Wild have been a ball of frustration during the series, spending too much time in the penalty box and getting just one goal so far from their top two goal scorers
April 27, 2023 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
230403MH-1425-Hastings.jpg
Inside TRL
Mike Hastings discusses his move to Wisconsin, leaving Minnesota State
The Badgers' new head coach spent 11 seasons with the Mavericks as one of the most successful programs in the country. Hastings discusses his move and the challenges that lie ahead
April 26, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT