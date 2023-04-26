From limited budgets to successful recruiting, the role of RinkNet in NCAA Division III athletics

Recruiting the right players is essential for a successful college sports program. But limited budgets can make the recruiting process more challenging, particularly for NCAA Division III schools. Fortunately, there’s a tool for maximizing their efforts and budgets.

“RinkNet is an amazing resource that all coaches talk about,” said Alex Todd, head hockey coach at Trine University. “This is the first year Trine has used it.”

RinkNet is a scouting software that provides college coaches with access to games, stats, scouting reports and other valuable player information. The technology allows schools to cast a wider net and reach more players even with limited resources.

One of the biggest recruitment challenges NCAA Division III schools face is the length of their reach when it comes to player viewership. Coaches can only watch, and meet with so many players in person, which limits the pool of potential recruits. However, with RinkNet, they can access videos of games and scouting reports of players from different leagues, expanding their reach.

RinkNet's video aspect is one of the most valuable features for coaches. It allows them to watch players from different leagues and verify what they see on video with the added scouting reports. This helps them make more informed decisions when it comes to recruiting.

“It really helps maximize our budget because we can pick the spots to see live, and we can cover a lot of North America through the video and scouting reports,” said Graham Johnson, head hockey coach at the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

The software also helps track players and keep them organized, allowing coaches to work and communicate more efficiently. “We can have more in-depth discussions on athletes with the added scouting reports as reference points so we can make better decisions,” Johnson said.

Coaches can tag players to see them every time they pull up a roster, making lists to know who is in each league and on each team.

“Each interaction is an escalation of the previous one rather than always starting from scratch,” Todd said.

RinkNet's depth of player information and stats ensures coaches have the most accurate and up-to-date information. It also provides a larger body of work on players beyond what they are doing in the current season.

When it comes to scheduling trips, coaches have also found the software helpful in maximizing their time.

“We’re able to get to extra games in the area once we identify a must-see game we can fill the day with other teams and players in and around our priority game,” Todd said. “When we have a recruiting weekend, RinkNet allows us to look at everything that’s going on that weekend and pick the best trip for us.”

The software allows coaches to see as many teams as possible within a given time period. It also provides contact information to ensure coaches can get in touch with the correct person on the first call.

"RinkNet can be a game-changer for NCAA Division III schools," said Kenny Rausch, RinkNet vice president of client relations. "There's no better way they can make the decisions they need to make within budgets and timelines they’re up against than with a program like this. It’s truly become an essential resource for recruitment that lets coaches cast a wider net to reach more players."