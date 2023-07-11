Former North Stars tough guy Jack Carlson on 1981 Stanley Cup run 'turned that team around'

SAUK CENTRE, Minn. — Legendary hockey player Jack Carlson was known for his physical style of play in the late '70s and early '80s and was part of a resurgent Minnesota North Stars squad that advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.

In an interview Monday, July 10, he talks with The Rink Live about his career during the Third annual Mark Pavelich Golf Scramble for Mental Health at Greystone Golf Club.

Check back for more interviews from this event.