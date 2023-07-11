Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Former North Stars tough guy Jack Carlson on 1981 Stanley Cup run 'turned that team around'

Carlson talks about how important it is to spread the word about mental health services

Former Minnesota North Stars forward Jack Carlson, center, talks with Jess Myers and Mick Hatten of The Rink Live on Monday, July 10, 2023.
By The Rink Live
July 10, 2023

SAUK CENTRE, Minn. — Legendary hockey player Jack Carlson was known for his physical style of play in the late '70s and early '80s and was part of a resurgent Minnesota North Stars squad that advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.

In an interview Monday, July 10, he talks with The Rink Live about his career during the Third annual Mark Pavelich Golf Scramble for Mental Health at Greystone Golf Club.

Check back for more interviews from this event.

By The Rink Live
