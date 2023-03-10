Former Edina player talks about his children's book that tackles race issue in hockey

ST. PAUL — Author Anthony Charles Walsh joined the The Rink Live podcast from the Let's Play Hockey Expo on Friday and talks about his book, "Hockey Is for Everybody: Anthony's Goal."

The former Edina player, who won a state championship with 2013, shares his hockey past and what prompted him to write his book.

The book, released last year, has this description on Amazon :

Author, Anthony Walsh, molds together into one story the experiences he had from his youth hockey days through the exhilarating experience of being on a high school state championship-winning team. He wrote Hockey is for Everybody to be a resource and an easy icebreaker into a tough and often emotional conversation that every parent should have with their child about race.