Former Edina player talks about his children's book that tackles race issue in hockey

Anthony Charles Walsh, who won a state championship with the Hornets in 2013, shares his hockey past and what prompted him to write his book.

TRLP Anthony2.jpg
Anthony Charles Walsh, left, and The Rink Live's Mick Hatten.
The Rink Live
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
March 10, 2023 02:42 PM

ST. PAUL — Author Anthony Charles Walsh joined the The Rink Live podcast from the Let's Play Hockey Expo on Friday and talks about his book, "Hockey Is for Everybody: Anthony's Goal."

The former Edina player, who won a state championship with 2013, shares his hockey past and what prompted him to write his book.

The book, released last year, has this description on Amazon :

Author, Anthony Walsh, molds together into one story the experiences he had from his youth hockey days through the exhilarating experience of being on a high school state championship-winning team. He wrote Hockey is for Everybody to be a resource and an easy icebreaker into a tough and often emotional conversation that every parent should have with their child about race.

By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and assists with Northland Outdoors and other content produced by the company.
