Enhancements to The Rink Live you need to check out

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
January 10, 2023 10:13 AM
The Rink Live’s motto is “from the peewees to the pros,” so it was about time we solidified our statement even more.

In the past few months, we’ve added coverage in these areas:

Those recent additions join the existing coverage of:

  • Insider information across all levels of hockey, "from the peewees to the pros"
  • Breaking news coverage
  • Exclusive interviews, in-depth features and recruiting stories
  • Columns and analysis from our staff
  • Interactive graphics, tournament brackets and more
  • Recaps of every USHL game
  • USHL highlights and notebook packages
  • Recaps of every NAHL game
  • “Weekend Rewind” podcast, which focuses on the college hockey weekend and more
  • “The Rink Live Podcast,” which focuses on timely topics and guests
  • Prospect profiles of future NHL stars
  • And more ….

We are working behind the scenes to improve our website this winter with even more features and functions that we think you’ll enjoy.
Thank you for making The Rink Live a part of your hockey day.

If you're business is interested in partnering or advertising with us, please contact business and development manager Aaron Westendorf .

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and assists with Northland Outdoors and other content produced by the company.
