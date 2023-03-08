David Hoff of North Dakota earns paralympic coach of year award

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — David Hoff, who helped lead the U.S. to the gold medal in the 2022 Paralympics in Bejing, has been named the 2022 Paralympic Coach of the Year, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said this week. Hoff, of Bottineau, N.D., has been the head coach of the U.S. National Sled Hockey team since 2018-19 and served as an assistant three years prior.

"We are fortunate to have David leading our national sled team and he is most deserving of this recognition," said Dan Brennan, general manager of the U.S. National Sled Team. "He brings a unique demeanor and style that gets the best out of our players and puts them in an environment to succeed."

The award was established in 2004 and presented to a coach of an elite-level club, collegiate or national-level team, or a coach of an elite athlete who competes at the highest level of their sport.

"I am very fortunate to work with an outstanding group of players and staff," Hoff said. "The team has never dwelled on individual accomplishments, and the same goes for me. This award recognizes the outstanding effort of each member of our group, both players and staff."

At the 2022 Paralympics in Beijing, Hoff led the U.S. to a perfect 4-0-0-0 (W-OTW-OTL-L) record, including a 5-0 win over Canada in the gold medal game.

As head coach, Hoff has guided the U.S. to a 31-1-0-1 (W-OTW-OTL-L) record.