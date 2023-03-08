Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside TRL

David Hoff of North Dakota earns paralympic coach of year award

The award was established in 2004 and presented to a coach of an elite-level club, collegiate or national-level team, or a coach of an elite athlete who competes at the highest level of their sport.

Hoff_2018 copy.jpg
David Hoff, head coach of the U.S. National Sled Hockey Team.
The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
March 08, 2023 09:01 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — David Hoff, who helped lead the U.S. to the gold medal in the 2022 Paralympics in Bejing, has been named the 2022 Paralympic Coach of the Year, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said this week. Hoff, of Bottineau, N.D., has been the head coach of the U.S. National Sled Hockey team since 2018-19 and served as an assistant three years prior.

"We are fortunate to have David leading our national sled team and he is most deserving of this recognition," said Dan Brennan, general manager of the U.S. National Sled Team. "He brings a unique demeanor and style that gets the best out of our players and puts them in an environment to succeed."

The award was established in 2004 and presented to a coach of an elite-level club, collegiate or national-level team, or a coach of an elite athlete who competes at the highest level of their sport.

"I am very fortunate to work with an outstanding group of players and staff," Hoff said. "The team has never dwelled on individual accomplishments, and the same goes for me. This award recognizes the outstanding effort of each member of our group, both players and staff."

At the 2022 Paralympics in Beijing, Hoff led the U.S. to a perfect 4-0-0-0 (W-OTW-OTL-L) record, including a 5-0 win over Canada in the gold medal game.

ADVERTISEMENT

As head coach, Hoff has guided the U.S. to a 31-1-0-1 (W-OTW-OTL-L) record.

The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
This byline is used for staff-generated stories or basic rewrites of news from official sources. At times, this byline is used when a story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
2023010818-03-591841.jpg
Inside TRL
Gophers' stars Logan Cooley, Taylor Heise honored with national awards for February
In leading the Gophers to the top of their respective conferences, the men's top rookie and the women's top veteran were recognized by the Hockey Commissioners Association this week.
March 07, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
SCSU vs UMD_0574.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: The playoffs are upon us
Huskies vs. Bulldogs and Fighting Hawks vs. Mavericks are both set for rematches in the playoffs. Gophers women win WCHA Final Faceoff.
March 06, 2023 06:56 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
010821.Heise
Inside TRL
Taylor Heise on growing up in a basketball family, where her love of juggling came from, her drive to improve
A conversation with the University of Minnesota graduate student, who won the Patty Kazmaier Trophy as women's hockey's best player last season. A look inside the competitive mind of the star center
March 02, 2023 01:19 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college men play ice hockey
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: Gophers cruise, UND gets 4 points, WCHA Final Faceoff set
Huskies split with Mavericks, Bulldogs lose last home game, Fighting Hawks play to rare tie, Minnesota sweeps Ohio State. Top four seeds in women's hockey move on to WCHA Final Faceoff.
February 27, 2023 06:02 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten