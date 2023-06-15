College Hockey Today: Summer Update
There’s no hockey but there’s still plenty of hockey news.
Brad Elliott Schlossman and Jayson Hajdu check in to recap the Stanley Cup Playoffs, salute the NCAA-influenced Golden Knights, shout-out Nate the Great, preview the NHL Draft, and run down some of the major news that has dropped over the summer to this point. Brad also discusses his recent reporting connecting Arizona State to the NCHC.
After losing the PHF title game in overtime last season, two Minnesota Whitecaps mainstays are returning with the goal to bring the Isobel Cup back to the State of Hockey.
The Elk River, Minnesota, native was a Ms. Hockey finalist as a prep and a key member of Ohio State's 2022 NCAA title team, finishing as one of the Buckeyes' leaders in career games played.
New commissioner talks about the decision to merge Atlantic Hockey Association, College Hockey America
Michelle Morgan recently began her new job as commissioner of both conferences. She discusses why the conferences are merging on The Rink Live podcast.
Men's, women's conferences will operate jointly beginning in 2024-25
