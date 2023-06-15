Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
College Hockey Today: Summer Update

There’s no hockey but there’s still plenty of hockey news.

June 15, 2023 at 3:52 PM

Brad Elliott Schlossman and Jayson Hajdu check in to recap the Stanley Cup Playoffs, salute the NCAA-influenced Golden Knights, shout-out Nate the Great, preview the NHL Draft, and run down some of the major news that has dropped over the summer to this point. Brad also discusses his recent reporting connecting Arizona State to the NCHC.

