College hockey analyst Dave Starman talks world juniors, Huskies, Gophers, NCHC, NCAA's second half

TIME STAMPS

2:00 Team USA forward Logan Cooley at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships, his development this season

6:11 Team USA defenseman Jack Peart's development, playing with Luke Hughes

8:25 Takeaways from the World Junior Championships, the controversial calls against Team USA in game vs. Canada

12:25 Gophers vs. Huskies game he was at on Saturday, the importance of Minnesota teams playing one another, why the games were so close and low scoring

16:00 Where the NCHC is at going into the second half, the offense and personality of Pat Ferschweiler, Western Michigan

21:00 What has helped SCSU to the top three in the PairWise in a season in which they had to replace their starting goalie, top defenseman, top scorer and more

23:00 Why the Big Ten and NCHC are consistently successful

24:50 The possible wackiness of this season's NCAA tournament field

27:00 What has made Quinnipiac so tough this season, Rand Pecknold leading Team USA to bronze medal

30:10 What is going on in Hockey East, Merrimack leading the conference, UMass

34:30 Why RIT is leading Atlantic Hockey