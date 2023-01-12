SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Inside TRL
|
Analysis
Analysis
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data; projects how events might unfold based on past events.

College hockey analyst Dave Starman talks world juniors, Huskies, Gophers, NCHC, NCAA's second half

The long-time announcer, coach and scout checks in with his takes on all of these topics and more on The Rink Live podcast.

Text that reads "The Rink Live Podcast" on a light blue background
The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
January 12, 2023 02:49 PM
Dave Starman has been in and around about every facet of hockey from the youth level to the NHL. He's been a player, a coach, a scout and a color analyst over his career.

As a bit of a wild 2022-23 NCAA Division I men's hockey season heads into the second half, Starman checks in to talk about several topics including the recently completed IIHF World Junior Championships, St. Cloud State, Minnesota, the NCHC and touches base on the other five conferences in college hockey.

Always entertaining and informative, Starman chats with The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.

TIME STAMPS

2:00 Team USA forward Logan Cooley at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships, his development this season

6:11 Team USA defenseman Jack Peart's development, playing with Luke Hughes

8:25 Takeaways from the World Junior Championships, the controversial calls against Team USA in game vs. Canada

12:25 Gophers vs. Huskies game he was at on Saturday, the importance of Minnesota teams playing one another, why the games were so close and low scoring

16:00 Where the NCHC is at going into the second half, the offense and personality of Pat Ferschweiler, Western Michigan

21:00 What has helped SCSU to the top three in the PairWise in a season in which they had to replace their starting goalie, top defenseman, top scorer and more

23:00 Why the Big Ten and NCHC are consistently successful

24:50 The possible wackiness of this season's NCAA tournament field

27:00 What has made Quinnipiac so tough this season, Rand Pecknold leading Team USA to bronze medal

30:10 What is going on in Hockey East, Merrimack leading the conference, UMass

34:30 Why RIT is leading Atlantic Hockey

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
