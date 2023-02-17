Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside TRL

Chris Long discusses the top Minnesota boys, girls hockey teams, his career and playing the game in D.C. area

KSTP-TV sports reporter Chris Long is a former club hockey player who has worked in the Duluth and Twin Cities markets. He will be on the crew for the state boys and girls state hockey tournaments.

Text that reads "The Rink Live Podcast" on a light blue background
The Rink Live
By Mick Hatten and Jess Myers
February 17, 2023 03:01 PM

When he first came to the State of Hockey in 1997 to work in Duluth television, Chris Long developed an addition to the high school game. Originally from the Washington, D.C., region, Long has been a sports anchor and reporter at KSTP-TV and Prep 45 in the Twin Cities since 2010, and is the between-periods host of the girls and boys state tournaments, as well as being a hockey dad for two girls in the Roseville youth hockey system.

Watch or listen:

TIME STAMPS

1:45 How he is preparing for the state girls hockey tournament games

2:25 The talent of Edina senior goalie Uma Corniea , who is committed to Princeton

ADVERTISEMENT

3:35 Who some of the top girls teams in the state are as section championships are being decided

4:35 How he spends time during the state high school tournaments over the next six weeks

6:30 The pinnacle of Minnesota high school players, no matter what they experience later on in life

8:45 The growth of the Class A boys state hockey tournament, Hermantown becoming the team everyone hates

11:25 His travels after finishing high school, how he got to Minnesota from Washington D.C., his background coaching hockey, working in Duluth, Fort Myers

14:35 In 1997, what his first impressions of high school hockey in Minnesota were, now seeing it at the youth level as a parent

16:45 Who did he grow up loving as a Capitals player? Who was his favorite NHL player growing up?

19:38 Who did Mick nearly lose his mind about interviewing?

ADVERTISEMENT

22:15 What is it like being a hockey dad of girls?

24:10 How did he get involved in hockey growing up in the Washington D.C. area?

25:50 A look at who some of the top boys hockey teams are this season in Minnesota, should the state seed ALL of the teams in state for the playoffs

28:30 Warroad, Hermantown are the top two ranked teams in Class A for a reason

30:00 Hockey in Cloquet, on the Iron Range in the 1990s

33:00 Favorite athlete or game that he's covered

ADVERTISEMENT

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
What to read next
220210_wis_vs_min_0298.JPG
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: Gophers split, Fighting Hawks get swept, top 4 spots in WCHA are locked
Minnesota can wrap up Big Ten title this weekend, the battle for second in the NCHC heats up, Bulldogs pick up five points in weekend series against Huskies in women's hockey.
February 13, 2023 06:52 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Text that reads "The Rink Live Podcast" on a light blue background
Inside TRL
New Atlantic, CHA commissioner discusses her background in hockey, working in the NHL, planning outdoor games
Michelle Morgan, a former University of St. Thomas player and administrator, has been the AD at John Carroll University since 2018. She tells some colorful stories on The Rink Live podcast
February 10, 2023 09:11 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
RinkNet-icon-COLOUR (1) WHITE.jpg
Inside TRL
How the USPHL is using RinkNet to grow junior league hockey
Kevin Abrams is referencing RinkNet, a technology that hockey scouts, managers and coaches around the world use to access real-time stats, information and analytics.
February 08, 2023 06:21 PM
 · 
By  RinkNet
college men play ice hockey
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: NCHC race tightens up, SCSU women knock off Wisconsin, UND prepares for Denver
Conference races across the nation are tightening up as teams start pushing for the postseason.
February 06, 2023 06:10 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten