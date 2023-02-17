Chris Long discusses the top Minnesota boys, girls hockey teams, his career and playing the game in D.C. area

When he first came to the State of Hockey in 1997 to work in Duluth television, Chris Long developed an addition to the high school game. Originally from the Washington, D.C., region, Long has been a sports anchor and reporter at KSTP-TV and Prep 45 in the Twin Cities since 2010, and is the between-periods host of the girls and boys state tournaments, as well as being a hockey dad for two girls in the Roseville youth hockey system.

1:45 How he is preparing for the state girls hockey tournament games

2:25 The talent of Edina senior goalie Uma Corniea , who is committed to Princeton

3:35 Who some of the top girls teams in the state are as section championships are being decided

4:35 How he spends time during the state high school tournaments over the next six weeks

6:30 The pinnacle of Minnesota high school players, no matter what they experience later on in life

8:45 The growth of the Class A boys state hockey tournament, Hermantown becoming the team everyone hates

11:25 His travels after finishing high school, how he got to Minnesota from Washington D.C., his background coaching hockey, working in Duluth, Fort Myers

14:35 In 1997, what his first impressions of high school hockey in Minnesota were, now seeing it at the youth level as a parent

16:45 Who did he grow up loving as a Capitals player? Who was his favorite NHL player growing up?

19:38 Who did Mick nearly lose his mind about interviewing?

22:15 What is it like being a hockey dad of girls?

24:10 How did he get involved in hockey growing up in the Washington D.C. area?

25:50 A look at who some of the top boys hockey teams are this season in Minnesota, should the state seed ALL of the teams in state for the playoffs

28:30 Warroad, Hermantown are the top two ranked teams in Class A for a reason

30:00 Hockey in Cloquet, on the Iron Range in the 1990s

33:00 Favorite athlete or game that he's covered