Bob Motzko shares World Junior Championship memories, discusses this season's Gophers men's hockey team

Bob Motzko has the unique experience of coaching Team USA in two IIHF World Junior Championship tournaments in 2017 and 2018. This year's U.S. team is in Plymouth, Mich., for a camp that will decide the final roster that will compete in Canada later this month. Motzko shares some of his world juniors experiences and discusses this season for the University of Minnesota men's team on The Rink Live podcast with Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.

TIME STAMPS

:30 This season's Gophers team with "the little kid in them"

1:40 The number of NHL draft picks who decided to return this season for the Gophers, including D Brock Faber , D Ryan Johnson , F Matthew Knies , D Jackson LaCombe . The odds on the three defensemen coming back going into last offseason

4:00 Former Gopher Sammy Walker making his NHL debut for the Minnesota Wild

5:00 The strong starts to freshmen forwards Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud , who are first-round draft picks. The different freshman starts for Knies and former SCSU star Blake Lizotte

8:40 His experiences coaching Team USA at the IIHF World Junior Championships for two years, Jim Johannson , how expectations have changed for USA Hockey

10:20 The process of selecting the staff and players for Team USA

12:30 What it is like making the final decisions on the players that make the final USA Hockey roster

14:00 How much the players know one another on the Team USA roster and why

15:10 What it was like playing in the gold medal game in 2017 vs. Team Canada in Montreal, the intimidation factor of Jordan Greenway

17:20 Thanking God for Troy Terry, not winning a game to win the gold medal with shootout victories, what it was like winning the gold

18:55 The 2018 IIHF World Junior Championships in Buffalo, what it was like playing an outdoor game in a blizzard vs. Canada, whether or not he'd like to coach in another outside game

20:35 Whether or not he may have coached his last team for USA Hockey

22:05 The student interest in Gophers hockey at home

24:15 Giving away $1,000 scholarships in honor of Mack Motzko at 18 Gophers home games this season. Goldy Gopher picking the student

27:30 Preparing for the second half of the college season, the strength of this Gophers team

