SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside TRL
|
Analysis
Analysis
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data; projects how events might unfold based on past events.

Bob Motzko shares World Junior Championship memories, discusses this season's Gophers men's hockey team

Minnesota head coach was the head coach for the 2017 and 2018 USA Hockey teams that competed in the IIHF World Junior Championships. He talks about that and his team on The Rink Live podcast

Bob Motzko Gophers vs Penn State_0944.jpg
Minnesota Gophers head coach Bob Motzko gives players instructions against Penn State in the second period Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick HattenJess Myers
December 14, 2022 02:36 PM
Share

Bob Motzko has the unique experience of coaching Team USA in two IIHF World Junior Championship tournaments in 2017 and 2018. This year's U.S. team is in Plymouth, Mich., for a camp that will decide the final roster that will compete in Canada later this month. Motzko shares some of his world juniors experiences and discusses this season for the University of Minnesota men's team on The Rink Live podcast with Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.

TIME STAMPS

:30 This season's Gophers team with "the little kid in them"

1:40 The number of NHL draft picks who decided to return this season for the Gophers, including D Brock Faber , D Ryan Johnson , F Matthew Knies , D Jackson LaCombe . The odds on the three defensemen coming back going into last offseason

4:00 Former Gopher Sammy Walker making his NHL debut for the Minnesota Wild

ADVERTISEMENT

5:00 The strong starts to freshmen forwards Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud , who are first-round draft picks. The different freshman starts for Knies and former SCSU star Blake Lizotte

8:40 His experiences coaching Team USA at the IIHF World Junior Championships for two years, Jim Johannson , how expectations have changed for USA Hockey

10:20 The process of selecting the staff and players for Team USA

12:30 What it is like making the final decisions on the players that make the final USA Hockey roster

14:00 How much the players know one another on the Team USA roster and why

15:10 What it was like playing in the gold medal game in 2017 vs. Team Canada in Montreal, the intimidation factor of Jordan Greenway

17:20 Thanking God for Troy Terry, not winning a game to win the gold medal with shootout victories, what it was like winning the gold

18:55 The 2018 IIHF World Junior Championships in Buffalo, what it was like playing an outdoor game in a blizzard vs. Canada, whether or not he'd like to coach in another outside game

ADVERTISEMENT

20:35 Whether or not he may have coached his last team for USA Hockey

22:05 The student interest in Gophers hockey at home

24:15 Giving away $1,000 scholarships in honor of Mack Motzko at 18 Gophers home games this season. Goldy Gopher picking the student

27:30 Preparing for the second half of the college season, the strength of this Gophers team

Related Topics: THE RINK LIVETRL NEWSLETTERTHE RINK LIVE PODCASTMINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
What to read next
102122 UND Minnesota hockey5.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: Previewing the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for Team USA, favorite first half stories
The Rink Live reporters talk about this season's American team, the World Junior A Challenge and their favorite stories from the first half of the college season
December 19, 2022 06:07 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
NHL: New York Islanders at Minnesota Wild
Inside TRL
Women's pro league to double salary cap for 2023-24 season
The increase would be the third annual salary cap raise, a jump of 900% since 2021 when the cap was $150,000 per team.
December 14, 2022 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Hockey Day1.jpg
Inside TRL
Here's why Hockey Day North Dakota won't take place this winter
The committee that last put on the event this past January made the decision early this fall to postpone the event on the Jamestown campus.
December 13, 2022 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
SCSU vs UND_0040.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: How college teams finished the first half, early impressions of Minnesota high school hockey
The Rink Live reporters look back at the NCHC series between UMD and Denver, SCSU and Miami, UND and Western Michigan; Gophers sweep of Badgers; Minnesota women roll
December 12, 2022 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten