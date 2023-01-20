Big 10 Network hockey analyst Fred Pletsch previews Michigan at Minnesota, breaks down the conference race

Big Ten Network analyst Fred Pletsch has worn many hats over the course of a distinguished career, including serving as commissioner of both the North American Hockey League and the original incarnation of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association.

In a conversation with The Rink Live, he offered some thoughts on the weekend's showdown between Minnesota and Michigan, as well as the other contenders for the 2023 conference title.

Watch/listen:

TIME STAMPS

1:45 A preview look at this weekend's series: Michigan at Minnesota

3:40 Why is Michigan in sixth place in the Big Ten?

7:00 Who is Michigan interim coach Brandon Naurato and what is his coaching style?

11:45 What are the surprises in the Big Ten so far this season?

15:45 Being the commissioner of the NAHL and the CCHA

20:15 Story on one of his toughest spots as a commissioner

22:50 How the NAHL has changed since he was commissioner, the end of the original CCHA, why Penn State getting hockey changed college hockey

27:45 A health update on his son

28:30 Penn State being strong in goal with Liam Souliere helping the Nittany Lions to a strong season

31:15 Is Arizona State a good fit for the Big 10?

33:45 How the conference champion gets a bye in the Big 10 ... has it helped those teams in the postseason?