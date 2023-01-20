Big 10 Network hockey analyst Fred Pletsch previews Michigan at Minnesota, breaks down the conference race
The former CCHA and NAHL commissioner also talks about his career in hockey on The Rink Live podcast with Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.
Big Ten Network analyst Fred Pletsch has worn many hats over the course of a distinguished career, including serving as commissioner of both the North American Hockey League and the original incarnation of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association.
In a conversation with The Rink Live, he offered some thoughts on the weekend's showdown between Minnesota and Michigan, as well as the other contenders for the 2023 conference title.
TIME STAMPS
1:45 A preview look at this weekend's series: Michigan at Minnesota
3:40 Why is Michigan in sixth place in the Big Ten?
7:00 Who is Michigan interim coach Brandon Naurato and what is his coaching style?
11:45 What are the surprises in the Big Ten so far this season?
15:45 Being the commissioner of the NAHL and the CCHA
20:15 Story on one of his toughest spots as a commissioner
22:50 How the NAHL has changed since he was commissioner, the end of the original CCHA, why Penn State getting hockey changed college hockey
27:45 A health update on his son
28:30 Penn State being strong in goal with Liam Souliere helping the Nittany Lions to a strong season
31:15 Is Arizona State a good fit for the Big 10?
33:45 How the conference champion gets a bye in the Big 10 ... has it helped those teams in the postseason?