Bally Sports director explains complexities, challenges of broadcasting Hockey Day Minnesota

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — "We cross our fingers first," says Tadd Wilson, a director of operations for Bally Sports. That's because weather can play quite a trick at times on all the equipment that goes into broadcasting an outdoor game in the middle of winter in Minnesota.

But preparation is key. Wilson said everything from heated blankets around camera lenses, heater blocks on scissor lifts and rotating staffers to allow them to get warmed up is all part of the production of Hockey Day Minnesota on Bally Sports North.

One of Minnesota's signature hockey events, and a showcase for Bally Sports itself, the event is worth all the 11 or so months of planning, Wilson said.

"It's a great celebration and just the feeling of internally, we call it our Super Bowl," Wilson said. " And i think for everyone out here playing here this weekend, its their Super Bowl, regardless that its a regular-season game. So we really take pride in that and we put in extra effort and due diligence to make sure this is a special event for everybody."

Check back to The Rink Live for more interviews from Hockey Day Minnesota.