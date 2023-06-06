Atlantic Hockey Association and College Hockey America to merge operations in 2024

WINTHROP, Mass. — The Atlantic Hockey Association and College Hockey America conferences will merge operations beginning with the 2024-25 season. The AHA is a men's hockey conference and the CHA is a women's hockey conference.

“Merging our two leagues gives us the opportunity to streamline our operations and build an enhanced brand in men’s and women’s ice hockey as a unified conference,” Atlantic Hockey and College Hockey America commissioner Michelle Morgan said in a news release. “Joining forces under one name provides a strong foundation for both leagues as we build a new experience for our current and future men’s and women’s student-athletes, coaches and fans.”

Atlantic Hockey and College Hockey America have shared a commissioner and conference staff since 2010 but have operated as separate entities with their own boards of directors and by-laws.

“Atlantic Hockey and College Hockey America have a long-standing working relationship, and as we welcome Michelle Morgan as our new commissioner, the timing is perfect to officially merge operations and reimagine the brand and potential of our conference under one banner,” Atlantic Hockey Board Chairman and Mercyhurst Assistant Vice President for Athletics Bradley Davis said in the news release. “The Board of Directors and our head coaches look forward to working with Commissioner Morgan on strengthening our league. This merger is a great first step in that direction.”

The conferences will operate separately for the 2023-24 season and will officially merge operations on July 1, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“College Hockey America and Atlantic Hockey are at an important and exciting stage in their shared history,” College Hockey America Board Chairman and Syracuse Senior Associate Athletics Director Jamie Mullin said in the news release. “We have an opportunity to redefine both leagues as a unified men’s and women’s college ice hockey brand. Merging the conferences with a new vision, under the direction of Commissioner Michelle Morgan, sends a clear message that it is a new era for our conference.”

Details regarding the new structure will be announced at a later date.

The Atlantic Hockey Association marked its 20th season of competition in 2022-23. The 10-team NCAA Division I conference consists of, American International College (Yellow Jackets), Bentley University (Falcons), Canisius College (Golden Griffins), The College of the Holy Cross (Crusaders), Mercyhurst University (Lakers), Niagara University (Purple Eagles), Rochester Institute of Technology (Tigers), Sacred Heart University (Pioneers), the United States Air Force Academy (Falcons) and the United States Military Academy (Black Knights). The AHA will grow to 11 teams with the return of Robert Morris University (Colonials) for the 2023-24 season.

College Hockey America marked its 21st season of competition in 2022-23. The five-team NCAA Division I conference consists of Lindenwood University (Lions), Mercyhurst University (Lakers), Pennsylvania State University (Nittany Lions), Rochester Institute of Technology (Tigers) and Syracuse University (Orange). The CHA will grow to six teams with the return of Robert Morris University (Colonials) for the 2023-24 season.