A look back at the wild NCAA regionals, ahead to the Frozen Four, the transfer portal

There were an unusual number of goals and blowout wins in the opening round of the NCAA Division I men's hockey tournament last week. That was followed up by some tight games in the region championship games.

Jess Myers, Brad Schlossman, Matt Wellens and Mifivck Hatten discuss what they observed in the regionals and also discuss the NCAA Frozen Four matchups of Minnesota vs. Boston University and Quinnipiac vs. Michigan.

With the season ended for North Dakota, Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State, Schlossman, Wellens and Hatten talk about lineup changes and question marks for those teams for next season.

There is also a discussion on the transfer portal, which has seen some surprising players already enter it and find new homes.

All of this and more on this episode of the Weekend Rewind.