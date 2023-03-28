Sponsored By
Inside TRL

A look back at the wild NCAA regionals, ahead to the Frozen Four, the transfer portal

Jess Myers, Brad Schlossman, Mick Hatten and Matt Wellens break down what they saw last weekend, the matchups for the national semifinals and look ahead at some roster challenges on this episode.

Minnesota players and staff pose for a team photo after the win over St. Cloud State during the NCAA Fargo Regional championship game on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Scheels Arena.
David Samson/The Forum
By Mick HattenJess MyersMatt Wellens, and Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 7:05 PM

There were an unusual number of goals and blowout wins in the opening round of the NCAA Division I men's hockey tournament last week. That was followed up by some tight games in the region championship games.

Jess Myers, Brad Schlossman, Matt Wellens and Mifivck Hatten discuss what they observed in the regionals and also discuss the NCAA Frozen Four matchups of Minnesota vs. Boston University and Quinnipiac vs. Michigan.

With the season ended for North Dakota, Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State, Schlossman, Wellens and Hatten talk about lineup changes and question marks for those teams for next season.

There is also a discussion on the transfer portal, which has seen some surprising players already enter it and find new homes.

All of this and more on this episode of the Weekend Rewind.

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

