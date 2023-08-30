Sponsored By
Inside TRL

2023 Para Ice Hockey Women's World Challenge starts Thursday in Green Bay

Team USA's roster, comprised of 18 athletes, will play Canada, Great Britain and Team World. The U.S. won the event last year and will look to repeat in 2023.

A photograph of a sled hockey player during a game.
Chloe Kirkpatrick of Moorhead was been invited to the USA Sled Hockey Select Camp July 8-13 in Amherst, N.Y.
Special to The Forum
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 7:14 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The 2023 Para Ice Hockey Women's World Challenge starts Thursday, Aug. 31 in Green Bay. The U.S. Women's Development Sled Hockey Team is looking to repeat after going undefeated and winning the event last year.

The World Challenge is comprised of four teams: the U.S., Canada, Great Britain and Team World (skaters from North America, Europe, and Asia). Team USA will play each of the teams in a round-robin style format before being seeded into either the championship or third-place game, which will take place on Sunday, Sept. 3.

"The team is excited to compete," said Team USA General Manager Kevin Erlenbach on a USA Hockey press release. "The players have worked hard to get here and look forward to showcasing sled hockey to the fans in Green Bay."

You can view the complete schedule for Team USA below. All games will be played at the Cornerstone Community Center in Green Bay and matches will be streamed for free on the Paralympic Games YouTube channel .

  • Thursday, Aug. 31: USA vs. Canada (6:30 p.m. CT)
  • Friday, Sep. 1: USA vs. Great Britain (6:30 p.m. CT)
  • Saturday, Sep. 2: USA vs. Team World (6:30 p.m. CT)
  • Sunday, Sep. 3: Third-Place Game (11 a.m. CT)
  • Sunday, Sep. 3: Championship Game (3 p.m. CT)

The roster includes 15 skaters and three goaltenders and those athletes will be lead by head coach Rose Misiewicz (Duluth) and assistant coach Hannah DeLong (Belmont, Mass.) You can view the complete roster below.

