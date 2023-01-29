In top form, Jamestown take another victory

The Jamestown are now in a strong position. When the team met the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes at home on Saturday, they secured their third win in a row. The team won 8-4, seemingly bringing their hard times to an end.

Next games:

The Jamestown players travel to Bismarck Century on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST. The Williston (N.D.) Coyotes will face Bismarck Legacy on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST.