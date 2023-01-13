In top form, Bismarck Century take another victory

The Bismarck Century are now in a strong position. When the team met the Hazen/Beulah on the road on Thursday, they secured their third win in a row. The team won 8-1, seemingly bringing their hard times to an end.

Coming up:

The Hazen/Beulah players travel to Bottineau/Rugby on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST. The Bismarck Century players will face Williston on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CST.