Holy Family beat Blake

The Holy Family won their home game against the Blake on Saturday, ending 7-3.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Angelo Provinzino. Kieran Paidosh and Connor Sessa assisted.

The Fire's Thomas Laaksonen increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Daxton Burdak.

The Fire scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

The Fire increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period when Drew Roelofs netted one, assisted by Parker Osborn and Mason Grinell.

The Bears narrowed the gap to 5-2 early in the third when Carter Krenke found the back of the net, assisted by Finn Woerner.

Drew Roelofs increased the lead to 6-2 four minutes later, assisted by Ethan Hall and Parker Osborn.

Finn Woerner narrowed the gap to 6-3 six minutes later, assisted by Nick Witzke.

Holden Pajor increased the lead to 7-3 two minutes later, assisted by Parker Osborn and Bryce Wilhala.

Next games:

The Fire play Edina away on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Braemar Ice Arena. The Bears will face STMA at home on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Blake School Ice Arena.