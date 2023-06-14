Hockey scouting gets an upgrade: The Press Room app revolutionizes workflow and efficiency for scouts

In the fast-paced world of hockey scouting, where time and accurate information are of the essence, RinkNet's Press Room App emerges as a game-changer.

The innovative application, available for iOS and Android devices, is becoming a go-to tool more scouts are relying on to optimize their workflow and simplify operations.

“Our main goal has always been to create tools that allow scouts and coaches to focus on what they do best—scouting and coaching,” said Kenny Rausch, RinkNet vice president of client relations. “Naturally, RinkNet has evolved to offer more and our Press Room App is a testament to that.”

The Press Room App is a free, easy-to-use system for all RinkNet subscribers and can be an effective tool for upping one’s scouting efficiency. Those who are currently not subscribed to RinkNet can book a free demo and can request a free Press Room account so that they can publish their own team’s lineups.

Gone are the days of manually writing line charts onto paper. Scouts can instead use the Press Room App to access and edit line charts right from their mobile devices in real-time, eliminating redundant data entry. This means they can quickly identify priority players, monitor tactical lineups, and make informed assessments throughout the game.

In addition, lines can be seamlessly imported and exported right into a scout’s game report, ensuring accuracy and limiting redundancy. The streamlined process saves scouts, like Shane Fukushima with the Philadelphia Flyers, valuable time.

“Being able to access what I need, when I need it is critical in making quick decisions and communicating with our staff,” he said. “Taking notes on players and starting my game report right on my phone or tablet cuts my work in half. I no longer have to take handwritten notes and retype them post-game. The more teams at all levels can start publishing their own lines on the Press Room App, the better!”

The App’s live stats and updates during games are also important in helping coaches make assessments and adjustments. Player profiles, game summaries, and box scores are all viewable in real-time allowing scouts to quickly gain comprehensive insights.

Another invaluable resource during games is bench cards. Being able to print these from the Press Room App ensures coaches have the most up-to-date information so they can make tactical decisions on current lineups.

“Being able to take what is published in the Press Room App to produce a bench card without having to manipulate a spreadsheet is a great tool and resource for coaches,” Rausch said. “It is just another way RinkNet can make a coach’s job more efficient.”

The Press Room App gives hockey scouts unparalleled convenience, efficiency, and accuracy in their workflow. With this tool in hand, scouts can make informed decisions on the fly and contribute significantly to their team's success.

For more information about RinkNet’s Press Room App visit www.rinknet.com/products/#press-room-app