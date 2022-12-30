SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | North Dakota Hockey | North Dakota Girls

West Fargo Packers beat in overtime the Grand Forks

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the West Fargo Packers come away with the close win over the Grand Forks at home on Thursday. The final score was 5-4.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 29, 2022 11:47 PM
Coming up:

The Grand Forks players play against Fargo Davies on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Packers will face Minot on Friday at 7 p.m. CST.

