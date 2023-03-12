Two from state champion North/South on ND all-state girls squad

Junior forward Anna Nelson and ninth-grader Kenleigh Fischer of the state champions Fargo North/South squad are among the players named to the North Dakota High School Coaches Association all-state girls hockey team.

Grand Forks' Kaylee Baker was named the NDHSCA POWERade Outstanding Senior Athlete award.

The NDHSCA Subway Coach of the Year has been awarded to Mandan head coach Ben Hertz.

NAME, GRADE, POSITION, TEAM, COACH

