High School North Dakota Hockey North Dakota Girls

Two from state champion North/South on ND all-state girls squad

Grand Forks' Kaylee Baker was named the NDHSCA POWERade Outstanding Senior Athlete award.

Fargo North-South's Anna Nelson, from left, and Kenleigh Fischer congratulate Kate McComb for her goal against Fargo Davies during their North Dakota Girls Hockey Tournament championship game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Minot.
March 12, 2023 06:28 PM

Junior forward Anna Nelson and ninth-grader Kenleigh Fischer of the state champions Fargo North/South squad are among the players named to the North Dakota High School Coaches Association all-state girls hockey team.

The NDHSCA Subway Coach of the Year has been awarded to Mandan head coach Ben Hertz.

NAME, GRADE, POSITION, TEAM, COACH

  • Jillian Ackerman, 11, Goaltender, Minot, Makayla Neuhalfen/Chris Stokke
  • Maggie Seeley, 11, Goaltender, West Fargo United, Pat Johnson
  • Siri Olson, 11, Defender, Devils Lake, Rob McIvor
  • Kenleigh Fischer, 9, Defender, Fargo North/South, Parker Metz
  • Ella Gabel, 12, Defender, Legacy/Bismarck, Nick Johnson
  • Allie Emineth, 11, Defender, Fargo Davies, Josh Issertell
  • Mathilde Vetter, 12, Defender, Fargo Davies, Josh Issertell
  • Ashlyn Abrahamson, 11, Forward, Devils Lake, Rob McIvor
  • Brenna Curl, 11, Forward, Bismarck Century, Dylan Meyer
  • Anna Nelson, 11, Forward, Fargo North/South, Parker Metz
  • Taylyn Cope, 12, Forward, Minot, Makayla Neuhalfen/Chris Stokke
  • Courtney Docktor, 11, Forward, West Fargo United, Pat Johnson
  • Zoey Gervais, 12, Forward, West Fargo United, Pat Johnson
  • Bernadette Belzer, 12, Forward, Jamestown, Andy Fitzgerald
  • Ava Krikorian, 11, Forward, Legacy/Bismarck, Nick Johnson

