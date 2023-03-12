Two from state champion North/South on ND all-state girls squad
Grand Forks' Kaylee Baker was named the NDHSCA POWERade Outstanding Senior Athlete award.
Junior forward Anna Nelson and ninth-grader Kenleigh Fischer of the state champions Fargo North/South squad are among the players named to the North Dakota High School Coaches Association all-state girls hockey team.
Tim Skarperud of Red River named coach of the year.
The NDHSCA Subway Coach of the Year has been awarded to Mandan head coach Ben Hertz.
NAME, GRADE, POSITION, TEAM, COACH
- Jillian Ackerman, 11, Goaltender, Minot, Makayla Neuhalfen/Chris Stokke
- Maggie Seeley, 11, Goaltender, West Fargo United, Pat Johnson
- Siri Olson, 11, Defender, Devils Lake, Rob McIvor
- Kenleigh Fischer, 9, Defender, Fargo North/South, Parker Metz
- Ella Gabel, 12, Defender, Legacy/Bismarck, Nick Johnson
- Allie Emineth, 11, Defender, Fargo Davies, Josh Issertell
- Mathilde Vetter, 12, Defender, Fargo Davies, Josh Issertell
- Ashlyn Abrahamson, 11, Forward, Devils Lake, Rob McIvor
- Brenna Curl, 11, Forward, Bismarck Century, Dylan Meyer
- Anna Nelson, 11, Forward, Fargo North/South, Parker Metz
- Taylyn Cope, 12, Forward, Minot, Makayla Neuhalfen/Chris Stokke
- Courtney Docktor, 11, Forward, West Fargo United, Pat Johnson
- Zoey Gervais, 12, Forward, West Fargo United, Pat Johnson
- Bernadette Belzer, 12, Forward, Jamestown, Andy Fitzgerald
- Ava Krikorian, 11, Forward, Legacy/Bismarck, Nick Johnson