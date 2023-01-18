Strong defense as Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles beat Jamestown Blue Jays

Five goals scored – and a shutout. The Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles secured the home victory against the Jamestown Blue Jays. The game ended 5-0.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, with the Eagles hosting the Spruins at 5:15 p.m. CST and the Blue Jays visiting the Dickinson players at 6 p.m. CST.