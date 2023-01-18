High School | North Dakota Hockey | North Dakota Girls

Strong defense as Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles beat Jamestown Blue Jays

Five goals scored – and a shutout. The Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles secured the home victory against the Jamestown Blue Jays. The game ended 5-0.

img_500225379_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 18, 2023 11:01 AM
Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, with the Eagles hosting the Spruins at 5:15 p.m. CST and the Blue Jays visiting the Dickinson players at 6 p.m. CST.

