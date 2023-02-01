Strong defense as Bismarck High/Legacy beat Dickinson

Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Bismarck High/Legacy secured the road victory against the Dickinson. The game ended 3-0.

The Bismarck High/Legacy players have now racked up four straight road wins.

Next up:

The Bismarck High/Legacy players play against Grand Forks on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CST. The Dickinson players will face Jamestown on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST.