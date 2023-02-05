High School | North Dakota Hockey | North Dakota Girls

Star-studded Fargo North-South (N.D.) Spruins win again in game against Bismarck High/Legacy

The Fargo North-South (N.D.) Spruins are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Bismarck High/Legacy on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 3-2 and Fargo North-South now has five wins in a row.

img_500244523_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 04, 2023 08:24 PM
Next up:

The Spruins host the Marshall Tigers on Monday at 5:15 p.m. CST. The Bismarck High/Legacy players will face Bismarck Century on the road on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST.