Star-studded Fargo North-South (N.D.) Spruins win again in game against Bismarck High/Legacy

The Fargo North-South (N.D.) Spruins are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Bismarck High/Legacy on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 3-2 and Fargo North-South now has five wins in a row.

Next up:

The Spruins host the Marshall Tigers on Monday at 5:15 p.m. CST. The Bismarck High/Legacy players will face Bismarck Century on the road on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST.